Fanatics Sportsbook promo for college football Week 8

New users to the sportsbook can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 8 in college football arrives in grand style with a collection of key conference games. Bettors looking to get in on the action can sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook and redeem its latest welcome offer.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Here is what bettors need to get started with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Bonuses are paid only if the qualifying wager loses. Qualifying bets must be between $5 to $100, and must be made on odds of -200 or longer.

New customers are automatically entered into this Fanatics Sportsbook promo on their first day but would need to manually opt-in to participate on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.

This offer is available in all Fanatics Sportsbook states except for New York, where users instead can get $50 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $50 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in NY only. Void where prohibited. Must create an account and wager $5+ cash on any market with odds of – 500 or longer within 7 days of opening an account to receive $50 in Bonus Bets (issued when qualifying wager settles). Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Terms apply- see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire within seven days of receipt. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for either of these offers, users must be at 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this welcome offer from Fanatics, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users are required to supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security number).

Agree to Fanatics Sportsbook’s terms and conditions

Make a cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5, with odds of -200 or longer

Receive matching bonus if the qualifying wager loses, up to $100

Remember that bonus bets are handed out only in the event of a loss. These expire after seven days and cannot be combined with other promotions.

What can you bet on?

Saturday’s Week 8 of college football betting features three games between ranked opponents, including No. 7 Alabama visiting No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET).

The Crimson Tide (5-1) rebounded from a stunning loss to Vanderbilt by edging South Carolina 27-25 last week. Meanwhile, Tennessee (5-1) escaped Florida 23-17 in overtime. Both Alabama and Tennessee are in a logjam near the top of the SEC standings with 2-1 conference records.

The winner will presumably stay in contention for the conference title and gain a huge leg up in the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff. The loser’s outlook will grow dimmer.

Alabama is a 3-point favorite and -145 on the money line, per Fanatics Sportsbook.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Alabama -145 -3 (-105) O 55.5 (-110) Tennessee +120 +3 (-115) U 55.5 (-110)

No. 22 Illinois (5-1) will look to become bowl-eligible when it hosts No. 24 Michigan in a key Big Ten Conference clash (3:30 p.m. ET). The Fighting Illini (5-1) outlasted Purdue 50-49 in overtime last week, while the Wolverines (4-2) lost 27-17 to Washington in a rematch of the most recent national championship.

Junior quarterback Luke Altmyer has been instrumental in the Fighting Illini’s success, passing for a career-high 14 touchdowns compared to just one interception.

A victory would greatly diminish the Wolverines’ chances of making the expanded College Football Playoff.

Oddsmakers at Fanatics list Michigan as a 3-point favorite and -160 on the money line.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Michigan -160 -3 (-115) O 43.5 (-110) Illinois +130 +3 (-105) U 43.5 (110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

With Fanatics Sportsbook’s latest welcome offer, bettors can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days as a customer. Bonuses are paid only if the qualifying wager loses. No promo code is necessary.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Existing customers also can get in on the action via Fanatics’ loyalty and rewards program. Users can earn up to 10% from every cash bet as “FanCash.” These are essentially digital points that can be redeemed for fan apparel and more at an affiliated site, such as NFL Shop.

Bonus bets can be used on a variety of sports, including college football, the NFL, MLB and more. In addition to popular game markets (spread, money line, total), player and team props and futures bets are also available.