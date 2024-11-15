Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion of the world and one of the most feared fighters in boxing history, returns to the ring on Friday. He’ll face Jake Paul, who prior to entering the boxing world, was known best for his pranking videos on YouTube.

Obviously, Tyson’s biggest issue is the age disparity at play here. Tyson is 58 years old and had to postpone the fight from its original July 20 date due to a medical issue spawned from an ulcer. Paul is in the athletic prime of his life at 27 years old. In his brief boxing career, Paul has impressed with a 10-1 record which includes seven knockouts.

On the other side of the ring is Tyson, the boxing legend. He’s held multiple belts and knocked out 44 fighters in his career. The general public will certainly be intrigued to see how he looks at the age of 58. Plenty of action will be backing him despite the fact that he’s a sizable underdog.

Date, Time, How to Watch Boxer Money Line Friday, Nov. 15 Mike Tyson +205 8 p.m. ET, Netflix Jake Paul -250

Fanatics Sportsbook betting markets

When it comes to betting on boxing, the betting markets available are rather straightforward. The fight between Paul and Tyson is currently listed as a two-way fight on the money line. In this situation, if the fighters do end up finishing in a draw, all wagers would be refunded.

In addition to picking which fighter will win by betting the money line, users can bet on other markets such as over/under number of rounds required, method of victory (KO, points/decision), and length of fight (inside or outside the distance).

The market with the longest odds involve betting on the exact outcome of the fight. For example, a bet on Tyson to win via knockout in the third round would pay out handsomely if that was to ultimately happen on Friday, although the reason the odds are so long is because of the variety of ways in which the fight might play out.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Most boxing fans thought they would never get the opportunity to legally bet on a Mike Tyson. Well, here’s their chance.

On one hand, it’s a fascinating exhibition. Even at his advanced age, there’s no way a YouTube prankster can beat Mike Tyson, right? However, Jake Paul has proven to be a capable boxer and is taking this fight seriously. You can make a compelling case for either side.

