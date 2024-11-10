This first-bet insurance offer is among the most unique in the industry

It is Week 10 in the NFL, and new Fanatics Sportsbook users can get in on the action with a first bet insurance promo up to $1,000. Unlike most offers, this is spread over the course of 10 days.

No promo code is needed, but NFL bettors would have to make a cash deposit following sign-up and place a qualifying wager up to $100.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Here is everything users need to know to kick off their betting journey.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New customers can get up to $1,000 in first bet insurance, courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook. A daily wager of $100 over 10 consecutive days would be required in order to maximize this promo. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible.

Fanatics Sportsbook’s offer will issue a bonus bet of equal value for any losing wager between $1 and $100. Non-withdrawable bonus bets are valid for seven days. These cannot be combined with another promo.

Notably, this offer is not available in New York. Users there can instead get $50 in bonus bets — win or lose — with a $5 wager.

To be eligible for either welcome offer, customers must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

It takes only a few steps to claim one of the most unique welcome offers available. Here is how bettors can get the ball rolling:

Click “Claim Bonus” in one of the banners on this page

Register for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users are required to supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security number)

Agree to Fanatics’ terms and conditions

Make first cash deposit

Place qualifying wager up to $100

Receive matching bonus bet if qualifying wager loses

Customers automatically are entered into this promo on the first day but must opt in on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. Bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours of settlement.

What can one bet on?

The quest for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title is off to a great start as the Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team. On Sunday (1 p.m. ET), they host the rival Denver Broncos, who are surprisingly 5-4.

Kansas City was tested last week but escaped with a 30-24 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes set season highs for completion percentage (77.3) and touchdown passes (three). He also did not throw an interception for the first time in his last eight games.

These teams last met in Week 8 of last season, with Denver winning 24-9 to snap a 16-game losing streak against Kansas City. Still, the Broncos have dropped their last eight games at Arrowhead Stadium dating back to 2015. Oddsmakers at Fanatics expect the Chiefs’ dominance to continue, listing them as 7.5-point favorites and -375 on the money line. The Broncos, meanwhile, are +300.

Denver is coming off its most lopsided loss of the season, a 41-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Broncos +300 +7.5 (-110) O 42 (-110) Chiefs -375 -7.5 (-110) U 42 (-110)

Later Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET), another big rivalry game kicks off as the surging Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas (3-5) is on a three-game losing streak and will be without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback is headed for injured reserve because of a partially torn hamstring.

With Prescott sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, Dallas will turn to veteran Cooper Rush, whose last extended work came when he went 4-1 as a starter with Prescott out in 2022.

He’ll look to slow down the Eagles, who have won four straight to move to 6-2. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the league in total offense (377.1 yards) and 11th in scoring (24.9 points) behind Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

For what it’s worth, the Eagles are priced 7.5-point favorites and -350 on the money line at Fanatics.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Eagles -350 -7.5 (-105) O 44 (-110) Cowboys +280 +7.5 (-115) U 44 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics has an exclusive loyalty and rewards program where users can accrue “FanCash” with every bet. These are essentially digital points that can be redeemed for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs and other memorabilia at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop or NBA Store.

Bettors can choose from a variety of betting markets, including popular game lines (spread, money line, total), player/team props and futures. Select locations also offer casino games like blackjack and slots.

Even with the lack of a desktop version, the sportsbook is widely accessible in the United States. Bettors can still use the Fanatics Sportsbook betting app, known as one of the best sports betting apps, via their mobile devices or at any brick-and-mortar location.