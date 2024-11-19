New customers at Fanatics can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days with the sportsbook

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL Week 12 schedule begins Thursday with an AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Other significant games on the Week 12 NFL slate include a matchup of NFC North rivals with the Minnesota Vikings facing the Chicago Bears and a crucial game for the playoff chase as the San Francisco 49ers will try to bounce back from a tough loss when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Fanatics Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new customers in which they earn up to $1,000 in “No Sweat Bets” over 10 days after registering for an account. Below are details about this promotion.

The Fanatics Sportsbook welcome promo explained

New users to Fanatics have the opportunity to get a daily “No Sweat Bet” up to $100 for 10 days in a row.

Once registration is complete and the account is funded, users can unlock the offer by placing a $5 bet at odds of -200 or longer. If that wager loses, users receive their stake in bonus bets up to a maximum of $100.

Customers can keep using this promo offer for the next nine days, with the opportunity to receive up to $100 each day over that period. Bonus bets can be used to place wagers, but have no cash value.

This offer is available to new customers in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates, except New York. There, the promotion for new users is a qualifying wager of $5 will result in $50 worth of bonus bets, win or lose.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Follow the instructions below to see how to claim this special offer from Fanatics.

Register for a new account by providing information that confirms identity.

Create account credentials with a username and password.

Enable Fanatics Sportsbook to check location.

Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions.

Make a first deposit.

Claim the welcome offer.

Place a first wager to start earning “No Sweat Bets.”

What can be bet on

Fanatics has a full menu of sports available for wagering, including these NFL Week 12 games.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-8), Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET: The Steelers scored six field goals in their game against the Ravens in Week 11, but it was enough for an 18-16 win. Pittsburgh’s defense forced three turnovers and held Lamar Jackson to below 50% passing as it soared to first place in the AFC North. The Browns are at the bottom of those standings, having lost two straight by more than two scores. Cleveland has tallied the third-fewest touchdowns in the league.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Steelers -190 -3.5 (-110) O 36 (-110) Browns +160 +3.5 (-110) U 36 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Chicago Bears (4-6), 1 p.m. ET: If one excruciating game-ending play wasn’t enough, the Bears attempt at a winning field goal as time expired was blocked in a 20-19 loss at Soldier Field. The Vikings have now won three straight after taking care of the Tennessee Titans, 23-13, on the road. Minnesota has held its opponents to 13 or fewer points in each of those wins. The Bears are still trying to find a rhythm on offense, having fired coordinator Shane Waldron on Nov. 12.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Vikings -180 -3.5 (-110) O 39.5 (-110) Bears +150 -3.5 (-110) U 39.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3), 4:25 p.m. ET: This is a rematch of last season’s thrilling NFC Divisional Round game that saw the 49ers come away with a 24-21 victory. Both teams are coming off dramatic Week 11 finishes. But one is feeling a little different than the other. The Packers were on the joyous side of that game-ending blocked kick in Chicago. Conversely, the 49ers allowed Geno Smith to scramble into the end zone for a demoralizing 20-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL 49ers +115 +2.5 (-110) O 47.5 (-110) Packers -140 -2.5 (-110) U 47.5 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

One of the top sports merchandisers is now one of the newest members to the sportsbook landscape. Launched in 2023, Fanatics Sportsbook is available exclusively via mobile app. In addition to the aforementioned welcome promo, there are other aspects of Fanatics that draw in customers.

Users will quickly find an easy navigation experience. Making a deposit, locating odds and placing a bet can all be done quickly and efficiently.

Another draw to Fanatics is the top-notch rewards program. It issues FanCash on every wager placed, which can be exchanged for prizes. FanCash earned through Fanatics Rewards can also be used to purchase officially licensed league merchandise.