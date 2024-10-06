New users can get a bonus bet match each of their first 10 days with the sportsbook

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off the first weekend of October, as teams start to get into the meat of their schedule and some already have bye weeks (Philadelphia, Detroit, Tennessee, and the Los Angeles Chargers).

Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add'l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

If you’re looking to place an NFL bet on any of the 12 games on Sunday or the Monday night contest between New Orleans vs. Kansas City, Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a promo for first-time users that will grant up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Explaining the Fanatics new-user promo

While many sportsbooks offer new users a first-bet insurance or a bet-and-get promotion for bonus dollars, Fanatics’ promo is somewhat unique. It’s a bet-and-get but 10 times over. Any new user at Fanatics is eligible for this offer, and no promo code is required.

Once you register, you can make a deposit of any amount. Once you do that, you’ll be eligible for a bonus bet in the same amount as your first wager … for 10 straight days.

Here’s how it works: If you opt-in each day, once your first wager officially begins, you’ll be able to claim your bonus. Each bonus bet will be dropped into your account within 72 hours and is good for seven days.

A few things to note: You need to make a bet with odds of -200 or longer to qualify (e.g., -250 would not qualify, but +150 would). Your initial bet each day will be matched, up to $100. You also don’t have to bet the same amount each day. For instance, you can bet $100 on day one and get a $100 bonus bet. On day two, you can wager $25, and you’ll receive a $25 bonus bet for that day of the promotion. In all, the bonus has a maximum value of $1,000 in bonus bets.

When you use a bonus bet, the value of the bonus bet is lost, which means that you get to keep the winnings if you’re victorious on your bonus bet, but the stake of the bonus bet is not returned.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Here are step-by-step instructions on claiming Fanatics’ new-user bonus:

Use our custom link to go to the Fanatics website by clicking "Claim Bonus" above On that site, you'll see a QR code that will direct you to download Fanatics' mobile app. Register with your information on the app. Make a deposit of any amount by using the various payment methods accepted. Opt-in for the new-user promo (you'll need to do this all 10 days). Place a cash wager on any sport with odds of -200 or longer. Once the game begins, making your bet official, you'll be credited with a bonus bet that equals the amount of your initial stake, up to $100. To take full advantage of this offer, repeat steps 5 – 7 for the next nine days.

What can you bet on?

A dozen games are on this Sunday’s schedule, as we start to feel some cooler weather in parts of the country – signifying that football season is truly here.

At 1 p.m ET, Caleb Williams will be looking to keep his undefeated record at Soldier Field going as the 2-2 Chicago Bears host the 1-3 Carolina Panthers. The Bears traded their No. 1 pick two years ago to Carolina, who sent D.J. Moore to the Bears and selected Bryce Young. Not only is Moore playing a standout role in Chicago, but Young has been benched in favor of Andy Dalton. The former Bengal has breathed some life into Carolina’s offense, so this should be an interesting game.

At 4 p.m. ET, the New York Giants will be without Malik Nabers at wide receiver when they face 3-1 Seattle. New York is in danger of another poor start to the season since they currently are 1-3. Also in that time slot, the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat San Francisco two weeks ago, but injuries to wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have hurt 1-3 LA. The Packers are 2-2, but quarterback Jordan Love is looking for his first win.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Here are some quick hitters on what to expect when signing up at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Robust rewards program

Fanatics is relatively new to the sports betting scene, as it made its name as the merchandise partner for most major sports leagues. Fanatics entered the industry by taking over for PointsBet, so the site is still in its infancy. This means that so far, there is a lack of daily promos for current users, but you can still find some profit boosts on specific markets.

However, Fanatics incorporates its FanCash program into its sportsbook. You can earn FanCash on every wager and pick up some bonuses along the way, so you can then use that to purchase a jersey or some other memorabilia from your favorite team.

User experience

While the mobile app is user-friendly and easy to use, there is no desktop or laptop computer version of the sportsbook. You’ll have to do all your wagering on your smartphone or tablet.

One edge Fanatics Sportsbook has over certain other brands is the ability to live-stream several sporting events.

Selection of sports and betting markets

Fanatics offers all traditional bets, parlays, prop bets, and live-betting options that other sportsbooks feature. Whether a sport is popular in the U.S. (NFL) or internationally (cricket), you’ll be able to place a wager on it at Fanatics. This includes hockey, cycling, boxing, volleyball, motorsports,and more.

Available banking methods

Online bank transfers, along with debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and wire transfer, are all options to use to deposit and withdraw from Fanatics. However, your withdrawal method must match your deposit method, which is why you cannot use a credit card to deposit into Fanatics at this time.

Customer service