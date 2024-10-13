Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 6: Up to $1k in bonus bets

New users can get started at Fanatics Sportsbook by betting on NFL action

Fanatics Sportsbook users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets during their first 10 days as a customer. New users to the sportsbook can claim this offer in time to bet on Week 6 of the NFL.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Follow below to learn more about this promotion at one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome offer has a unique structure that allows new bettors to collect bonus bets over the course of 10 days. The maximum amount that can be earned during that period is $1,000.

New users’ first daily wager will be matched in full, up to $100, for 10 straight days. Each bet would need to be at least $5 and contain -200 odds or longer to qualify. Win or lose, the user will receive a bonus bet of equal value. For example, if one places a $5 first bet, they’ll get $5 in bonus bets. If they place a $25 first bet, they’d get $25 in bonus bets. If one wanted to bet $150, however, they’d get back only $100.

No promo code is necessary. New customers are automatically entered into this promo on the first day but must opt-in on days 2-10 to activate on those days. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.

Bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement. These must be used within seven days of receipt to avoid expiration. Like with most sportsbook promotions, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To redeem this welcome promo, users must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering one of the most unique promos in the industry. Customers can follow these steps to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. Supply a valid email address and verify personal information, including location and the last four digits of one’s Social Security number.

Agree to the terms and conditions of Fanatics Sportsbook

Make your first cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5, -200 odds or longer.

Win or lose, receive a matching bonus bet up to $100

Users can continue this process for 10 consecutive days to maximize Fanatics’ welcome offer. Each bonus bet must be used within seven days or it will expire.

What can you bet on?

No matter which sport is your favorite, Fanatics offers a plethora of betting options to match your preferences. This, of course, includes NFL betting.

Week 6 is packed with intriguing matchups, including top games like Commanders-Ravens (1 p.m. ET) and Lions-Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET).

Washington is surprisingly atop the NFC East at 4-1 — and there’s a real case for the Commanders to stay there given how the rest of the division is stacking up. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a revelation, completing 77.1% of his passes to go with a sparkling 106.3 quarterback rating.

That said, the Commanders will be tested by Baltimore. The Ravens (3-2) hung 41 points on Cincinnati last week, and are averaging 34.6 points over their current three-game win streak. Oddsmakers at Fanatics list the Ravens as 6.5-point favorites and -300 on the moneyline at home.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Commanders +240 +6.5 (-105) O 51.5 (-105) Ravens -300 -6.5 (-115) U 51.5 (-115)

The Lions and Cowboys kick off in the late-afternoon window, with each looking for its third straight win. Detroit is coming off a Week 5 bye, while Dallas squeezed past Pittsburgh, 20-17.

Injuries have begun piling up for the Cowboys (3-2), who will be without star pass rushers Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot). Additionally, guard Zack Martin (back) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle/illness) both missed practice, putting their health for Sunday in question.

The Lions, who are looking to keep pace in the competitive NFC North at 3-1, enter as 3-point home favorites and -175 on the moneyline per Fanatics.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Lions -175 -3 (-115) O 52 (-110) Cowboys +145 +3 (-105) U 52 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics’ welcome offer is structured differently than most in that it is spread out over the course of 10 days. The maximum earnings potential in bonus bets is $1,000.

The sportsbook also has a unique loyalty/rewards program where users can earn “FanCash” points. These are redeemable for fan apparel, autographs and other items at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop.

A wide variety of betting markets are available, from the ever-popular NFL to niche sports like MMA. Select locations also offer casino games, including live-action dealers.

Fanatics’ odds are fairly competitive, though it typically doesn’t offer as many daily promos as other sportsbooks. Users can get a same-game parlay boost for any MLB playoff game.