Week 7 in the NFL is here, and there are a few compelling matchups on tap. One of them is the Super Bowl LVIII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

To mark the occasion, Fanatics Sportsbook has a new welcome offer available for bettors: up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of 10 days. No promo code is required.

Here is more on how bettors can claim this welcome promo, along with other important information about Fanatics.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New Fanatics bettors can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days following sign-up. This is structured similarly to Fanatics’ previous welcome offer, except that these bonuses can now be claimed only when the qualifying wager loses, as no sweat bets. It’s still one of the most unique promos in the industry.

Qualifying bets must be at least $5 and contain odds of -200 or longer.

New customers are automatically entered into this sportsbook promo on the first day but must opt-in on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. No promo code is necessary.

This offer is available in all Fanatics states except for New York, where users instead can get $50 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.

To be eligible for either of these offers, users must be 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Want to bet on the NFL? Only a few steps are required to sign up for Fanatics’ welcome offer. Here’s everything bettors need to know:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users are required to supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security number).

Agree to Fanatics’ terms and conditions

Make a first cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5, minimum -200 odds

Receive matching bonus if qualifying wager loses, up to $100

Bonus bets are handed out only in the event of a loss. These are non-transferable and expire seven days after receipt. Like most bonuses, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

What can you bet on?

Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley makes his return to MetLife Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles renew their rivalry with the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

The Giants have lost four of the last five meetings with the Eagles and are just 3-12 against them since 2016. Oddsmakers at Fanatics have priced the Giants as 3.5-point favorites and +145 on the moneyline.

New York is 2-4 following a 17-7 loss to Cincinnati, while Philadelphia is 3-2 after beating Cleveland 20-16.

Barkley — who signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal in free agency — has been a worthwhile addition for the Eagles. He is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (482) to go with five touchdowns.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Eagles -175 -3.5 (+100) O 43 (-110) Giants +145 +3.5 (-120) U 43 (-110)

Later Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET), the Kansas City Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.

The Chiefs — who had a bye in Week 6 — are one of two remaining undefeated teams. The 49ers, meanwhile, are just 3-3 but tied for the NFC West lead with Seattle.

Kansas City has been hit hard by injuries, especially on offense. Wide receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (shoulder) are both out for the season while running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Kareem Hunt stepped up in Pacheco’s absence in a Week 5 victory over New Orleans, rushing for 102 yards and a score.

Fanatics lists San Francisco as a 1.5-point favorite and -125 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Chiefs +105 +1.5 (-110) O 47 (-110) 49ers -125 -1.5 (-110) U 47 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics might still be relatively new, but they’ve established themselves already as one of the best sportsbooks in the industry. With Fanatics’ latest welcome offer, bettors can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days as a customer.

Existing customers can also access the Fanatics loyalty/rewards program. Users can earn up to 10% from every cash bet as “FanCash.” These are essentially digital points that can be redeemed for fan apparel and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop.

A variety of betting markets are available, from the NFL and MLB to niche sports like MMA. In addition to popular game markets (spread, moneyline, total), player/team props and futures bets are also available.