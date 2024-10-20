Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 7: Up to $1,000 in bonus bets
Find all necessary information about the latest Fanatics sign-up offer ahead of Week 7 of the NFL season
Week 7 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night with the Denver Broncos delivering a statement victory over the New Orleans Saints in Sean Payton’s return to Louisiana.
The week continues with 12 more games on Sunday, ranging from a Jaguars-Patriots meeting in London early on Sunday morning to the primetime finale between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. There are plenty of intriguing games in between, such as Vikings-Lions, Chiefs-49ers and Texans-Packers.
Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new users the opportunity to potentially claim $100 in bonus bets per day for 10 straight days after they create their new account.
Houston Texans (5-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-2)
|Bet Type
|Houston Texans
|Green Bay Packers
|Spread
|+3.0 (-115)
|-3.0 (-105)
|Moneyline
|+130
|-160
|Total
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions (4-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
|Bet Type
|Detroit Lions
|Minnesota Vikings
|Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+100
|-120
|Total
|Over 50.5 (-110)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
|Bet Type
|Kansas City Chiefs
|San Francisco 49ers
|Spread
|+2.0 (-110)
|-2.0 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Total
|Over 47.0 (-110)
|Under 47.0 (-110)
Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome promo is among the most interesting and unique in today’s market of sportsbook promotions.
New users can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day for 10 consecutive days. To take advantage of this promotion, users would need to place a bet each day. Fanatics will match the amount of the first bet daily, as long as the odds are -200 or longer, provided that the first bet loses. If the bet wins, the profit can be kept, and no bonus bets will be awarded.
For example, if a user signs up and places a $100 bet on the Lions to beat the Vikings in Week 7, they will receive a $100 bonus bet if the Lions win, as long as it’s their first bet of that day. This can be repeated for the next nine days, allowing users to bet on a variety of sports, including NFL games, college football, MLB playoffs, NBA, NHL, or any other events they wish to bet on.
Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions
The Fanatics new-user promotion is open to individuals aged 21 and older in states where Fanatics is licensed to accept bets, including AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY.
To take part, users would need to make a minimum deposit of $5. Bonus bets are determined by the first wager of the day, so it’s crucial to place bets in a way that maximizes the bonus. Bets must have -200 odds or longer to be eligible.
This promotion is valid for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. If a day is missed, bonus bets are forfeited for that day. Bonus bets expire after seven days and have no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.
Fanatics betting markets
As one of the newest entrants in the online sportsbook community, Fanatics understands the significance of NFL betting. It recognizes that to make an impact in the industry, it needs to provide a diverse range of betting options.
When betting on the NFL at Fanatics, users will find an extensive selection of markets to choose from. Users can opt for traditional bets like the spread and totals, or they can focus on player performance with prop bets and touchdown wagers. Additionally, Fanatics offers various other markets, including bets on the outcome of the first drive and the final margin of victory for the winning team.
Gambling responsibly with Fanatics
Fanatics strongly encourages users to develop a betting strategy before placing their wagers with the sportsbook. It recommends using its responsible gaming tools to ensure that the sports betting experience remains enjoyable. Real-life financial concerns can quickly dampen the fun.
Users can set limits on their bets, deposits and session durations. They also have the option to restrict specific deposit methods to avoid using certain payment options for funding their betting accounts. Additionally, users can activate reality checks that remind them of the time spent in the app. There is also a timeout feature for taking breaks from betting, along with a self-exclusion option for those who wish to completely stop wagering.
Betting Saints-Chiefs at Fanatics
One of the newest names on the list of top online sportsbooks is Fanatics Sportsbook. A latecomer to the industry, Fanatics understands that it needs to give users a different experience. So far, that has worked out well for the brand. Its new user promo is one of the more unique offerings in the industry.
In terms of quality of matchups, Week 7 of the NFL season might be the most appealing up to this point of the season. There is a rematch of the Super Bowl, with San Francisco looking to avenge its loss from last February while simultaneously handing Kansas City its first loss of the season. In addition, Detroit-Minnesota and Houston-Green Bay are matchups that are sure to generate plenty of attention.