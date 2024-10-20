Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 7: Up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 7 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night with the Denver Broncos delivering a statement victory over the New Orleans Saints in Sean Payton’s return to Louisiana.

The week continues with 12 more games on Sunday, ranging from a Jaguars-Patriots meeting in London early on Sunday morning to the primetime finale between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. There are plenty of intriguing games in between, such as Vikings-Lions, Chiefs-49ers and Texans-Packers.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new users the opportunity to potentially claim $100 in bonus bets per day for 10 straight days after they create their new account.

Houston Texans (5-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-2)

Bet Type Houston Texans Green Bay Packers Spread +3.0 (-115) -3.0 (-105) Moneyline +130 -160 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Bet Type Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline +100 -120 Total Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Bet Type Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Spread +2.0 (-110) -2.0 (-110) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Over 47.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome promo is among the most interesting and unique in today’s market of sportsbook promotions.

New users can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day for 10 consecutive days. To take advantage of this promotion, users would need to place a bet each day. Fanatics will match the amount of the first bet daily, as long as the odds are -200 or longer, provided that the first bet loses. If the bet wins, the profit can be kept, and no bonus bets will be awarded.

For example, if a user signs up and places a $100 bet on the Lions to beat the Vikings in Week 7, they will receive a $100 bonus bet if the Lions win, as long as it’s their first bet of that day. This can be repeated for the next nine days, allowing users to bet on a variety of sports, including NFL games, college football, MLB playoffs, NBA, NHL, or any other events they wish to bet on.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

The Fanatics new-user promotion is open to individuals aged 21 and older in states where Fanatics is licensed to accept bets, including AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY.

To take part, users would need to make a minimum deposit of $5. Bonus bets are determined by the first wager of the day, so it’s crucial to place bets in a way that maximizes the bonus. Bets must have -200 odds or longer to be eligible.

This promotion is valid for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. If a day is missed, bonus bets are forfeited for that day. Bonus bets expire after seven days and have no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

As one of the newest entrants in the online sportsbook community, Fanatics understands the significance of NFL betting. It recognizes that to make an impact in the industry, it needs to provide a diverse range of betting options.

When betting on the NFL at Fanatics, users will find an extensive selection of markets to choose from. Users can opt for traditional bets like the spread and totals, or they can focus on player performance with prop bets and touchdown wagers. Additionally, Fanatics offers various other markets, including bets on the outcome of the first drive and the final margin of victory for the winning team.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics strongly encourages users to develop a betting strategy before placing their wagers with the sportsbook. It recommends using its responsible gaming tools to ensure that the sports betting experience remains enjoyable. Real-life financial concerns can quickly dampen the fun.

Users can set limits on their bets, deposits and session durations. They also have the option to restrict specific deposit methods to avoid using certain payment options for funding their betting accounts. Additionally, users can activate reality checks that remind them of the time spent in the app. There is also a timeout feature for taking breaks from betting, along with a self-exclusion option for those who wish to completely stop wagering.

Betting Saints-Chiefs at Fanatics

One of the newest names on the list of top online sportsbooks is Fanatics Sportsbook. A latecomer to the industry, Fanatics understands that it needs to give users a different experience. So far, that has worked out well for the brand. Its new user promo is one of the more unique offerings in the industry.