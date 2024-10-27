NFL Week 8 Fanatics Promo: Up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

We’re onto the final weekend of October, which means we’re approaching the halfway point of the NFL season. Two of the NFL’s most popular franchises will faceoff on Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys (3-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) are currently hovering around .500 and in third and fourth place in their respective divisions. Both could desperately use a win in primetime. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a new-user promo that will allow a person signing up for the first time to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bonus bets.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Explaining the Fanatics New-User Promo

While most sportsbooks offer new users a no-sweat bet or a bet-and-get promotion for bonus dollars, Fanatics has put its own spin on the promo. Users can get 10 “no sweat bets” for up to a total of $1,000 in no sweat bets.

Once registered, make a deposit of any amount. That will unlock 10 days of no-sweat bets – one for each day – worth up to $1,000.

Here’s how it works: Opt-in each day, then make a bet of any amount. If that wager ends up being a loss, a bonus bet will be credited to the account equal to the original stake, up to $100. The process can repeat itself each day, so while losing a $100 bet for 10 days in a row would be bad luck, it would mean that $1,000 in bonus bets would be claimed.

The qualifying bet each day doesn’t have to be for $100, and it can be for a different amount each day. For instance, a $100 bet on day one would mean a $100 bonus bet if that bet were to be a loss. On day two, it could be a $50 bet for a chance at a $50 bonus bet with a loss.

When you use a bonus bet, the value of the bonus bet is lost. That means that only the winnings are credited to an account as cash by winning the bonus bet. This is typical of bonus bets for any major sportsbook. It’s also worth noting that each bonus bet expires seven days after it’s placed into a user’s account.

How to Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Here are step-by-step instructions on claiming Fanatics Sportsbook’s new-user bonus:

Use our custom link to go to the Fanatics website. That link will take you to a QR code to download Fanatics’ mobile app. (Fanatics Sportsbook currently only works as a mobile app.) Register with your information on the app. Make a deposit of any amount by using the various payment methods accepted. Opt-in for the new-user promo (this needs to be done for all 10 days). Place a cash wager on any sport. If the bet is a loss, the account will be credited with a bonus bet equal to the stake, up to $100. Repeat steps 5 – 7 until the 10-day mark to complete the new-user welcome bonus.

What can you bet on?

One of the key matchups in the upcoming week 8 of the NFL season is a prime-time Sunday night contest in San Francisco. A week after losing a Super Bowl rematch to the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers host longtime NFL rival the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

The 49ers (3-4) have been hit hard by injuries this season; Christian McCaffrey hasn’t yet taken a snap in 2024, and top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears to be out for the season as well.

Dallas (3-3) comes into the game perfect on the road with wins at Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and the New York Giants. The Cowboys have been miserable at home, putting up an 0-3 record and most recently losing 47-9 to Detroit. Dallas has had a week to recover from that loss by having its bye week.

Despite the injuries and Dallas’ perfect road record, San Francisco opened as 5.5-point favorites. The teams have met in each of the past four seasons in either the regular season or playoffs, with the 49ers winning the past three. The most recent game was a 42-10 Niners win last year at Levi’s Stadium.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a Glance

Robust rewards program

Fanatics has recently emerged in the sports-betting landscape, having previously established itself as a leading merchandise partner for top sports leagues. The company entered the betting industry by acquiring PointsBet, and as a result, its sportsbook is still developing. Currently, there is a limited offering of daily promotions for existing users, although some profit boosts are available on specific markets.

Fanatics does incorporate its FanCash program into the sportsbook experience. Users can earn FanCash with every wager, along with various bonuses, allowing them to redeem their earnings for merchandise like jerseys or memorabilia from their favorite teams.

User experience

The mobile app offers a user-friendly and intuitive experience; however, there is currently no version available for desktop or laptop computers, requiring users to place all their wagers via smartphone or tablet.

One advantage that Fanatics has over its competitors is the capability to live-stream several sporting events in the app.

Selection of sports and betting markets

All of the traditional bets (spread and moneyline), over-under totals, parlays, props, and live wagering are all available at Fanatics. From popular sports like the NFL, college football, and the NBA to more niche ones like auto racing, tennis, cycling, and various international soccer leagues, Fanatics has a robust selection of sports and leagues to choose from.

Available banking methods

Online bank transfers, along with debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and wire transfer, are all options to use to deposit and withdraw. But currently at Fanatics, the withdrawal method must match the deposit method, which is why Fanatics doesn’t accept credit cards as a method of deposit at this time.

Customer service