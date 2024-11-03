New users can claim bet insurance over their first 10 days following sign-up

Week 9 in the NFL is underway, but bettors still have time to reel in one of the most unique welcome promotions in the industry. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. This promo stretches over 10 days, unlike other sportsbooks that generally offer big one-time bonuses.

New customers can get started by betting on any NFL game this weekend. There are several to choose from, including the Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons.

Here are all the key details to know about this exclusive offer from Fanatics.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics customers can get a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days following registration. The first daily wager of up to $100 will be matched if it loses. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible.

Of course, customers with smaller spending appetites can bet less and still be eligible for insurance. In fact, Fanatics will match bets as low as $1.

Any sport will trigger this bonus. Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days. These are non-withdrawable but do not need to be used in one lump sum.

Notably, New York has a separate offer for residents in which users can get $50 in bonus bets with a $5 wager.

To be eligible for either of these sportsbook offers, users must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

It takes only a few steps to activate this promotion, which can be initiated by betting on any sport.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users must supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security number).

Agree to Fanatics’ terms and conditions

Make a cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager up to $100

Receive a matching bonus if the qualifying bet loses

Customers are automatically entered into this promo on their first day with Fanatics Sportsbook but must opt-in to participate on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.

The first daily bet over a 10-day period will be matched if it loses. Should it win, no bonus will be issued.

What can one bet on?

The Ravens host the Broncos on Sunday (1 p.m. ET), looking to bounce back from a surprising loss to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore (5-3) is listed as an 8.5-point favorite and -425 on the money line at Fanatics.

Baltimore leads the NFL in total offense (452.1 yards per game) and is ranked second in scoring (30.3 points per game). Running back Derrick Henry — signed to a two-year, $16-million deal in March — has had a big hand in that success. The four-time Pro Bowler leads the league in rushing (946 yards) and is a +110 favorite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year, which he last did in 2020.

Henry faces a formidable foe in the Broncos’ third-ranked defense (282.6 yards allowed per game). Denver has won five of six since an 0-2 start and is already more than halfway to last season’s win total of eight.

Rookie first-rounder Bo Nix had his best game as a pro last week against the Carolina Panthers, completing 75.7% of his attempts for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Broncos +330 +8.5 (-110) O 46.5 (-110) Ravens -425 -8.5 (-110) U 46.5 (-110)

Also on Sunday (1 p.m. ET), the Cowboys visit the Falcons. The Cowboys (3-4) will again be without All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons because of a high-ankle sprain. Adding to their woes, cornerback Trevon Diggs is listed as questionable due to a calf issue.

Dallas has dropped two straight and is now third in the NFC East, well below expectations. Atlanta (5-3), meanwhile, leads the NFC South following a key road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons rank seventh in the NFL in total offense (371.6 yards per game).

Fanatics lists the Falcons as 3.5-point favorites and -180 on the money line, compared to +150 for the Cowboys.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Cowboys +150 +3.5 (-110) O 52 (-110) Falcons -180 -3.5 (-110) U 52 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics offers one of the industry’s best rewards programs where customers can earn points called “FanCash.” These digital points can be redeemed for fan apparel such as jerseys or hats, as well as autographs and other sports memorabilia, at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop. Customers may earn up to 10% from every cash bet.

The welcome promo, of course, is where Fanatics also continues to differentiate itself as a top sportsbook. New users can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

It takes only a matter of minutes to create an account. There are various ways to deposit funds, including PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and online bank transfers.

Fanatics offers a plethora of betting markets, from the NFL and NBA to niche sports like professional tennis and NASCAR.