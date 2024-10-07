Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 5 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints. Week 5 has been a wild one to this point, with multiple overtime games, multiple massive upsets and plenty of superhuman individual performances. The hope is that the excitement continues into Monday night.

Kansas City looks to remain one of just two unbeaten teams in the league alongside the Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the New York Jets in London. For the Saints, they started the season looking like a juggernaut in their first two games, but have come crashing down to earth in their last two. Sitting at 2-2, they need a victory to maintain pace with the Buccaneers and Falcons at the top of the NFC South.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Over 43.0 (-110) Under 43.0 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome promo stands out as one of the most intriguing in the current market. Additionally, when fully utilized, it is also among the most unique welcome promotions available.

Fanatics allows new users to earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day for a span of 10 consecutive days. To take advantage of this offer, users simply will want to place a bet each day, and Fanatics will match the amount of the first bet daily with odds of -200 or longer, providing it as a bonus bet. These bonus bets are awarded whether the original wagers win or lose.

For example, a user can register an account and place a $100 bet on the Saints to cover the spread on Monday. Regardless of the result, Fanatics will issue a $100 bonus bet as long as it’s the user’s first wager of that day. This process can be repeated for the next nine days, allowing bets on a variety of sports, including NFL games, college football, MLB postseason, NHL, or any other events they wish to wager on.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

The new user promotion from Fanatics is accessible to individuals aged 21 and older in states where Fanatics is authorized to accept bets (including AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY).

To participate, you need to make a minimum deposit of $5. Bonus bets are based on your first wager of the day, so it’s important to place your bets in the order that maximizes your bonus. Bets must have minimum odds of -200 or longer to qualify.

This promotion lasts for 10 consecutive days starting from when you create your account. If you miss a day, you will forfeit the bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets expire within seven days and have no cash value until they are used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count towards any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

Fanatics is one of newest members of the online sportsbook community nationwide, so they enter the space well aware of the importance of NFL betting. They also realize that in order to make an influence on the industry, they’ll need to offer a wide variety of betting options.

If you’re betting the NFL at Fanatics, there are no shortage of markets available for your choosing. Users can stick to traditional bets such as the spread and total. Users can also bet on player props and touchdowns if they would rather bet on player performance than team performance. Fanatics also offers a wide variety of other markets, ranging from the result of the first drive to the final margin of victory for the winning team.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics encourages its users to create a strategy before placing bets. They suggest utilizing their responsible gaming tools to help keep the focus on enjoying the sports betting experience. When real-world financial issues come into play, the fun can quickly diminish.

Users can set limits on their wagers, deposits, and session lengths. They also have the ability to restrict specific deposit methods to prevent using certain payment options for funding their betting accounts. Additionally, users can activate reality checks that remind them of the time spent in the app. There is a timeout feature for taking breaks from betting, along with a self-exclusion option for those who want to completely prohibit themselves from wagering.

Betting Saints-Chiefs at Fanatics

When you take a look at a list of the top sportsbooks nationwide, Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the fastest rising newcomers. They check a lot of the boxes bettors look for from their sportsbook, including an impressive mobile app, easy banking options, daily promotions and a multitude of wagering options. Their sign-up offer for new users is one of the most unique in the industry, as users can claim up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 straight days.

