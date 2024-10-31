First-bet insurance available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users as part of a special welcome offer

The last-place New York Jets return home in Week 9 hoping to turn the tide in a prime-time matchup against the Houston Texans.

Ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff, new Fanatics Sportsbook customers can whet their appetites for NFL betting by unlocking a two-part offer. Fanatics will issue no-sweat bets, with the chance to accumulate up to $1,000, over the first 10 days following registration.

Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add'l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Interested bettors can learn below details of this offer, and decide for themselves if this promo suits them.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

Bettors can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets after creating a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook. What makes this promo different from many sportsbook promotions is that it’s spread out across 10 days. The first daily bet over that span will be matched, up to $100, if it loses. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible.

In order to maximize this sportsbook promo, a daily wager of $100 would be required for 10 consecutive days. However, users may bet as little as $1. In both cases, the same rules apply.

Any sports bet will trigger this bonus. Bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days. These are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promotions.

This is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook is available except for New York. Users there can instead get $50 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.

To be eligible for either of these offers, users must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

It takes only a few steps to claim Fanatics Sportsbook’s latest welcome offer. Here is a step-by-step guide on how one can get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users must supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security number).

Agree to Fanatics’ terms and conditions

Make an initial cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager up to $100

Receive a matching bonus if the qualifying bet loses

Customers are automatically entered into this promo on the first day, but on days 2-10 would need to opt-in to be eligible. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.

The first daily bet over a 10-day period will be matched if it loses. Should it win, no bonuses will be issued. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.

What can you bet on?

Fanatics offers a wide range of betting markets, from popular game bets such as the spread, money line and total to player/team props and futures. Week 9 kicks off on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the Jets hosting the Texans.

The Jets have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, sitting last place in the AFC East at 2-6. They’ve dropped five straight games, including a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. Their struggles have turned the spotlight directly on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose best days may be over.

Despite their issues, the Jets are listed as 2-point favorites and -130 on the money line at Fanatics.

The Texans lead the AFC South at 6-2 but are dealing with injuries to multiple key playmakers, including wide receivers Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee), who will miss the rest of the season. They edged the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 last week to maintain their division lead.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texans +110 +2 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) Jets -130 -2 (-110) U 42.5 (110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics has one of the top loyalty/rewards programs where users can earn digital points called “FanCash” with every bet they place. These are redeemable for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop or NBA Store.

Bettors have a variety of different markets at their fingertips, including not just the NFL but also more niche sports like professional tennis and golf. Select locations also offer popular casino games like blackjack and slots.

No desktop version is available, meaning Fanatics sportsbook can only be accessed via the mobile app or a brick-and-mortar location. Nevertheless, the mobile option is fairly easy to navigate. Overall, the user experience ranks near the top in the betting industry.

It takes only a matter of minutes to sign up. Deposit methods include debit card, PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay.