Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 7 in the NFL kicks off on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Denver Broncos. This marks Sean Payton’s return to “The Big Easy,” where he coached the Saints from 2006-21 and led them to victory in Super Bowl XLIV. After a year working as a studio analyst with Fox, Payton was hired as the Broncos’ head coach in 2023.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

New bettors can get in on the action by claiming an exclusive welcome offer courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook. No promo code is required.

Let’s take a closer look at how bettors can get started at Fanatics.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

Bettors can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets, courtesy of Fanatics. This is structured similarly to the Fanatics’ previous welcome offer, except that these bonuses now can be claimed only when the qualifying wager loses. The bonus bets are referred to as no sweat bets.

Qualifying bets extend over the course of 10 days and must be at least $5. Additionally, there is a minimum odds requirement of -200.

New customers automatically are entered into this sportsbook promo on the first day but must opt-in on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. No promo code is necessary.

This offer is available in all Fanatics states except for New York, where users instead can get $50 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.

To be eligible for either of these offers, users must be 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Want to bet on Thursday Night Football? Get started with this welcome bonus from Fanatics.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users are required to supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security Number).

Agree to Fanatics’ terms and conditions

Make a first cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5, minimum -200 odds

Receive matching bonus if qualifying wager loses, up to $100

New customers can get a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets. Again, bonus bets are paid out only in the event of a qualifying loss.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

What can you bet on?

Rookie Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, makes his second straight start at quarterback as the Saints host the Broncos. Rattler showed promise in his debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, completing 22-of-40 pass attempts for 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in New Orleans’ 51-27 loss.

The Saints (2-4) have dropped four straight games since getting off to a 2-0 start, with their last two losses both coming by double digits.

The Broncos (3-3), meanwhile, are coming off a 23-16 setback against the Los Angeles Chargers. The loss came at a cost as All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II sustained a concussion on Denver’s first defensive play. With a short week ahead, Surtain presumably will miss the meeting with the Saints.

Despite that, Denver is a 1.5-point favorite and -125 on the money line per Fanatics.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Broncos -125 -1.5 (-110) O 37 (-110) Saints +105 +1.5 (-110) U 37 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics, a leader in sports apparel and autographs, also is becoming a fixture in the sports betting industry.

The sportsbook’s latest welcome offer gives new customers the chance to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days following sign-up.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Another area where Fanatics differentiates itself from other top sportsbooks is its loyalty and rewards program. Users can earn up to 10% from every cash bet as “FanCash.” These essentially are digital points that can be redeemed for jerseys, hats and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop.