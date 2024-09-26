Find out all you need to know about the Fanatics welcome promo ahead of Thursday Night Football between the Cowboys and Giants

Week 4 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night when the New York Giants play host to the Dallas Cowboys. After Week 1 of the season, it looked like the Giants were in for a long season, while the Cowboys looked like they were ready to assert their dominance as one of the top teams in the NFL. Since then, the Giants have played two spirited games, including a loss to Washington where they didn’t allow a touchdown and a win over the Cleveland Browns. On the other side, the Cowboys have lost back-to-back games, getting handled thoroughly by New Orleans and then Baltimore. Which version of these two teams will we see on Thursday night?

Fanatics is offering all new users the opportunity to claim up to $100 in bonus bets per day for ten straight days.

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Spread -5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Moneyline -250 +200 Total Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics offers one of the more unique new user promotions in the industry. Users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over a ten-day period.

New users will receive a bonus bet matching the amount of their first daily wager (with odds of -200 or longer), capped at $100. This promotion is available for ten days starting from the first bet placed on the account, allowing users to earn $100 in bonus bets each day. Bonus bets are granted regardless of whether your wagers win or lose.

For example, if your first daily bet is $55 on the Cowboys to cover the spread on Thursday, you’ll receive $55 in bonus bets, win or lose. You can continue to use this offer in the same way for nine more days.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a new user promotion for individuals aged 21 and older who reside in states where Fanatics is licensed (including AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY).

To claim this promotion, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets are based on your first wager of the day, so it’s essential to place your bets in your desired order to maximize your bonus. Bets must have odds of -200 or longer to qualify.

The promotion is available for ten consecutive days starting from the date you register your account. If you miss a day, you will forfeit any bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets expire within seven days and have no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count towards any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

The NFL is the most popular sport for betting in the United States, largely due to the variety of markets available on any given matchup. Fanatics capitalizes on this by providing a wide range of betting options for its users.

Whether you prefer traditional bets against the spread or are looking to take a chance with a four-leg same-game parlay that includes touchdown scorers and halftime results, you’ll find plenty of choices at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Additionally, Fanatics enhances the experience by offering boosts on bets for each game, giving bettors potential value in specific situations.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics encourages its users to have a strategy in place before betting online. They recommend utilizing their responsible gaming tools to help maintain focus on the game rather than on financial matters. Failing to plan is planning to fail.

Users can set limits on wagers, deposits, and session times. They also have the option to restrict specific deposit methods to avoid using certain payment options for funding their betting accounts. Additionally, users can opt into reality checks that provide reminders about the time spent in the app. There’s also a timeout feature for taking breaks from betting, as well as a self-exclusion option for those who want to prohibit themselves from betting entirely.

Betting Cowboys-Giants at Fanatics

Can you believe we’ve reached Week 4 of the NFL season already? It feels like just yesterday that we were drafting our fantasy teams and placing preseason futures bets.

A lot remains to be decided in this NFL season, with 75% of the league sitting at either 2-1 or 1-2. The Cowboys haven’t looked good since Week 1, while the Giants have looked competitive in their last two games. Will those trends continue or reverse on Thursday night?