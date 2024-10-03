Get all of the information on Fanatics’ latest sign-up offer ahead of Thursday Night Football between Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, which means we can officially turn our attention to Week 5. The week gets underway on Thursday with two of the top teams in the NFC South going head-to-head. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1, boasting impressive victories over Washington, Detroit and Philadelphia who are a combined 8-1 in the other games they’ve played so far. Baker Mayfield is playing at an elite level, and if the season ended today, he’d be near the top of some MVP ballots. On the other side, Atlanta sits at 2-2 but their play has improved drastically from their tough Week 1 loss.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics is offering all new users the opportunity to claim up to $100 in bonus bets per day for ten straight days.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline -105 -125 Total Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook features a standout promotion for new users. By taking full advantage of it, users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over a ten-day span.

New users will receive a bonus bet equal to the amount of their first daily wager (with minimum odds of -200), up to a maximum of $100. This offer lasts for ten days, starting from the first bet placed on the account, allowing users to earn $100 each day. Bonus bets are awarded regardless of whether the wagers win or lose.

For instance, if your first daily bet is $80 on the Buccaneers to win on Thursday, you’ll receive $80 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome. You can take advantage of this promotion for ten consecutive days.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

The new user promotion from Fanatics is available for individuals aged 21 and older in states where Fanatics is licensed (including AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY).

To participate in this promotion, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets are based on your first wager of the day, so it’s important to place your bets in the order you prefer to maximize your bonus. Bets must have minimum odds of -200 to qualify.

The promotion lasts for ten consecutive days starting from the date you create your account. If you miss a day, you forfeit any bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets expire within seven days and hold no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

The NFL is the most popular sport for betting in the United States, primarily because of the diverse markets available for each matchup. Fanatics takes advantage of this by offering a broad array of betting options for its users.

Whether you like to place traditional bets against the spread or want to try your luck with a six-leg same-game parlay that includes touchdown scorers, alternate totals and first drive results, Fanatics Sportsbook has plenty of choices.

Moreover, Fanatics enhances the betting experience by providing random boosts on bets for each game, giving bettors added potential value on chosen events.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics asks its users to develop a strategy before betting. They recommend using their responsible gaming tools to help maintain focus on enjoying the game. Once real world financial concerns and actions enter, it is no longer fun.

Users can set limits on their wagers, deposits, and session durations. They also have the option to restrict specific deposit methods to prevent using certain payment options for funding their betting accounts. Additionally, users can enable reality checks that remind them of the time spent in the app. There’s a timeout feature for taking breaks from betting, as well as a self-exclusion option for those who wish to prohibit themselves from betting entirely.

Betting Buccaneers-Falcons at Fanatics

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newer names in the US sports betting landscape, but it has already entered the conversation as one of the top sportsbooks. As they continue to grow their product, it’s only natural to expect continued growth and success. Fanatics is willing to try new things to try and make an impact on the market. That can be seen by their welcome offer for new users, which is one of the more unique sports betting offerings in the industry.