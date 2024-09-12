Fanatics Sportsbook promo for TNF: Up to $1K in bonus bets

Users can kickstart the new user promo from Fanatics by betting on the Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Buffalo.

The AFC East Division might be the most competitive in football, with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets all believing they have a realistic chance to come out on top of the division. Week 2 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night with a divisional matchup between the Dolphins and Bills in Miami.

While it’s still early in the season, every head-to-head matchup in this division will likely be crucial. The Bills have had the Dolphins’ number recently, winning four consecutive matchups, which includes a playoff victory in 2023.

With the NFL season in full swing, users who sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook can claim up to $100 bonus bets per day for 10 days.

Bet Type Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +115 -140 Total Over 49.0 (-110) Under 49.0 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

The sign-up offer offered by Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the most unique offerings in the industry. In addition, when used to its full capabilities, it’s also one of the more generous sign-up promotions available.

Fanatics is allowing new users to claim up to $100 in bonus bets per day for 10 consecutive days. Simply place a bet daily for 10 days, and FanDuel will match the stake of your first bet each day with -200 odds or better and give it to you as a bonus bet. Bonus bets are issued whether the wagers win or lose.

For example, users can sign up for an account and bet $100 on the Bills to win on Thursday. Win or lose, Fanatics will issue a $100 bonus bet as long as it was the user’s first wager of the day. They can repeat this process for the next nine days, betting on other NFL games, college football games, MLB games or anything else they want to wager on.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a new user promotion for individuals who are at least 21 years old and reside in a state where Fanatics is licensed (AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY).

To activate this Fanatics promotion, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets are awarded based on your first wager of the day, so it’s important to place your bets in the order you prefer to maximize your bonus. Bets must have minimum odds of -200 to qualify for the promotion.

The promo is valid for 10 consecutive days starting from the day you register your account. Missing a day will forfeit any potential bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets expire within seven days and hold no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet is not included in any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on in the United States. A large reason for that is the amount of different markets available for any given day. Fanatics take advantage of that by offering a wide variety of betting options for its users.

Whether you’re a traditional bettor who simply wants to bet the game against the spread, or a more advanced bettor who wants to create a multi-leg same-game parlay with touchdown scorers and half-time results, you can find what you’re looking for at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics also boosts random bets for every game, giving bettors potential value in certain spots.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics advises users to plan their betting activities thoughtfully. Failing to plan is planning to fail. Fanatics recommends utilizing its responsible gaming tools to stay focused on betting responsibly and safely.

The platform allows users to set limits on wagers, deposits, and session times. Users can also restrict certain payment methods to avoid using them for funding their betting accounts. Additionally, users can opt for reality checks that provide reminders about the time spent in the app, take a timeout to pause betting, or self-exclude to completely prevent themselves from betting.

Betting Dolphins-Bills at Fanatics

Fanatics is one of the newest sportsbooks in the United States, and it is growing at a rapid pace thanks to its unique offerings, interesting rewards program and competitive betting odds.

As mentioned above, new users can claim up to $100 in bonus bets daily for 10 straight days. This allows bettors the opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. While the sign-up offer is nice, Fanatics also takes care of its existing users with daily promotions such as profit boosts. It also allows users to turn their FanCash (earned by betting on the sportsbook) into bonus bets or apparel from Fanatics.com.

Bills-Dolphins usually delivers a close, compelling result. Both teams are hoping to compete in the AFC East this season, meaning this head-to-head matchup is pivotal.