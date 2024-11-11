Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Week 10 Monday Night Football: Up to $1k in no sweat bets
This exclusive welcome offer can be unlocked with a wager on Dolphins-Rams on MNF
Fanatics Sportsbook is running one of the industry’s most unique welcome promotions in which new users can earn up to $1,000 back in no sweat bets over their first 10 days following registration. This is different from most sportsbooks, which primarily offer one-time sign-up bonuses.
Bettors can wager on any sport to get started, including the NFL. Week 10 concludes on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium. After overcoming an early-season injury to All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams are suddenly one of the league’s hottest teams.
Want to learn more? Read on to explore how bettors can get the ball rolling on this promotion from Fanatics.
Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
New Fanatics customers can claim up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets. In order to maximize this welcome promo, a daily wager of $100 would be needed for 10 consecutive days. Straight bets, parlays, and same game parlays are all eligible.
Bettors may wager as little as $1 on any sport to trigger this bonus. If the bet loses, a matching bonus will be issued within 72 hours. Bonus bets are valid for seven days. These are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with another promotion.
Notably, this offer is not available in New York. Users there can instead get $50 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.
To be eligible for either of these offers, users must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.
How to claim the Fanatics promo
Any NFL bet will activate this offer. Here are the steps one can take to get started at Fanatics:
Customers are automatically entered into this promo on the first day but would need to opt-in to become eligible on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.
What can one bet on?
The Dolphins are just 2-6, though their last three losses have come by 10 combined points. Tua Tagovailoa has played well since returning from a four-game absence because of a concussion, going 53-of-66 for 465 yards and three touchdowns.
More importantly, the Dolphins are averaging 21 points per game when he plays, compared to just 10 when he does not.
The Rams, 2.5-point favorites and -145 on the money line per Fanatics Sportsbook, are riding a three-game win streak. At 4-4, they’re just a half-game out of the NFC West lead.
Matthew Stafford has six touchdown passes over the last two games, including a 39-yard game-winner to Demarcus Robinson in last week’s 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.
|TEAM
|MONEY LINE
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|Dolphins
|+120
|+2.5 (-105)
|O 50.5 (-110)
|Rams
|-145
|-2.5 (-115)
|U 50.5 (-110)
Fanatics at a glance
One of Fanatics’ biggest draws is its loyalty and rewards program. With every bet placed, users can earn digital points called “FanCash.” These are redeemable for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs and other memorabilia at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop or NBA Store.
Fanatics offers a plethora of betting markets, from popular game lines (spread, money line, total) to player/team props and futures. Select locations also offer casino games such as blackjack and slots.
Notably, no desktop version is available for Fanatics. However, the sportsbook can still be accessed via the mobile app or at a brick-and-mortar location. Even with certain limitations, Fanatics remains a go-to sportsbook.
Bettors can choose from several different deposit methods to get started, including Apple Pay, debit cards and online bank transfers.