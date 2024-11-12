Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days
New users can get up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 days if their first bet loses
A busy week for sports fans is in progress. Fanatics Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new users that can be used for any sport on the docket, including the NBA, NFL, UFC 309 and a highly anticipated boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is unique when compared to other offers across the industry. It’s stretched out over 10 days, with users having the opportunity to earn no sweat bets each day over that span. Below are the complete details about the Fanatics promo offer for new users.
Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer
New users at Fanatics Sportsbook can click the “Claim Bonus” button on this page to claim the welcome offer. After completing the sign-up process, users can make a minimum deposit of $10. That unlocks the welcome offer of up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over the first 10 days of registration.
Instead of a one-time, single-use bonus, the Fanatics welcome offer has a different spin. New users automatically are entered for day one by placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more at odds of -200 or longer. If the bet loses, users receive their stake back – up to $100 – in the form of a bonus bet.
The promo can be continued for the next nine days by simply opting in. For each day over that span, an unsuccessful qualifying bet will return a bonus bet up to the offer max. All told, users can earn $100 in bonus bets per day for a total of $1,000.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Below are the step-by-step instructions for claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:
- Click the “Claim Bonus” button.
- Follow the prompts to complete the sign-up process.
- While registering, provide Fanatics with the requested information, including name and address.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Opt-in to claim the promo and place a qualifying bet.
Users can opt-in to the promo for each of the first 10 days after registering. Losing qualifying bets over that span result in a bonus bet credit of up to $100 per day, for a total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus bets carry no cash value and can be used to place additional wagers.
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available in all states where Fanatics operates, except for New York. New users in that state instead can qualify for $50 in bonus bets with a qualifying wager of $5.
What can be bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics Sportsbook has a huge selection of sports and bet types for bettors to consider. For the busy week ahead, there are plenty of opportunities to get started with the welcome offer.
NBA games
This week’s NBA schedule is packed with games. On Tuesday night, there’s a pair of nationally televised contests between playoff contenders included among the eight-game NBA Cup slate.
|Date, Time, Watch
|Matchup
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total
|Tuesday, Nov. 12
|New York Knicks
|+1 (-110)
|-105
|Over 216.5 (-110)
|7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
|Philadelphia 76ers
|-1 (-110)
|-115
|Under 216.5 (-110)
|Tuesday, Nov. 12
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2 (-110)
|+110
|Over 230.5 (-110)
|10:00 p.m. ET, TNT
|Golden State Warriors
|-2 (-110)
|-130
|Under 230.5 (-110)
NFL Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC East showdown between the two teams atop the standings.
|Date, Time, Watch
|Matchup
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|Washington Commanders
|+3 (-105)
|+150
|Over 49.5 (-110)
|8:00 p.m. ET, Prime Video
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-3 (-115)
|-180
|Under 49.5 (-110)
Tyson vs. Paul
On Friday night, the spotlight shines on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a night of boxing, highlighted by the heavily publicized Tyson vs. Paul showdown.
|Date, Time, Watch
|Matchup
|Money Line
|Friday, Nov. 15
|Jake Paul
|-250
|8:00 p.m. ET, Netflix
|Mike Tyson
|+205
UFC 309
Madison Square Garden in New York City is the host venue for UFC 309. The main event of the pay-per-view event is a heavyweight title clash between two of the sport’s best.
|Date, Time, Watch
|Matchup
|Money Line
|Saturday, Nov. 16
|Jon Jones
|-700
|10:00 p.m. ET, Pay-per-view
|Stipe Miocic
|+455
Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance
Fanatics Sportsbook is a relatively new player on the scene, but one that quickly has become regarded as one of the best sports betting sites. There’s no desktop version available; Fanatics is available exclusively via mobile betting app. It’s user-friendly and intuitive, and features all of the top sports and popular bet types.
In addition to the welcome offer, Fanatics has a loyalty program. Users can earn redeemable FanCash, which can be used for apparel and more at affiliated sites.