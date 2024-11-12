Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days

New users can get up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 days if their first bet loses

A busy week for sports fans is in progress. Fanatics Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new users that can be used for any sport on the docket, including the NBA, NFL, UFC 309 and a highly anticipated boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is unique when compared to other offers across the industry. It’s stretched out over 10 days, with users having the opportunity to earn no sweat bets each day over that span. Below are the complete details about the Fanatics promo offer for new users.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer

New users at Fanatics Sportsbook can click the “Claim Bonus” button on this page to claim the welcome offer. After completing the sign-up process, users can make a minimum deposit of $10. That unlocks the welcome offer of up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over the first 10 days of registration.

Instead of a one-time, single-use bonus, the Fanatics welcome offer has a different spin. New users automatically are entered for day one by placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more at odds of -200 or longer. If the bet loses, users receive their stake back – up to $100 – in the form of a bonus bet.

The promo can be continued for the next nine days by simply opting in. For each day over that span, an unsuccessful qualifying bet will return a bonus bet up to the offer max. All told, users can earn $100 in bonus bets per day for a total of $1,000.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Below are the step-by-step instructions for claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:

Click the “Claim Bonus” button. Follow the prompts to complete the sign-up process. While registering, provide Fanatics with the requested information, including name and address. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Opt-in to claim the promo and place a qualifying bet.

Users can opt-in to the promo for each of the first 10 days after registering. Losing qualifying bets over that span result in a bonus bet credit of up to $100 per day, for a total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus bets carry no cash value and can be used to place additional wagers.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available in all states where Fanatics operates, except for New York. New users in that state instead can qualify for $50 in bonus bets with a qualifying wager of $5.

What can be bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook has a huge selection of sports and bet types for bettors to consider. For the busy week ahead, there are plenty of opportunities to get started with the welcome offer.

NBA games

This week’s NBA schedule is packed with games. On Tuesday night, there’s a pair of nationally televised contests between playoff contenders included among the eight-game NBA Cup slate.

Date, Time, Watch Matchup Spread Money Line Total Tuesday, Nov. 12 New York Knicks +1 (-110) -105 Over 216.5 (-110) 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT Philadelphia 76ers -1 (-110) -115 Under 216.5 (-110) Tuesday, Nov. 12 Dallas Mavericks +2 (-110) +110 Over 230.5 (-110) 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT Golden State Warriors -2 (-110) -130 Under 230.5 (-110)

NFL Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC East showdown between the two teams atop the standings.

Date, Time, Watch Matchup Spread Money Line Total Thursday, Nov. 14 Washington Commanders +3 (-105) +150 Over 49.5 (-110) 8:00 p.m. ET, Prime Video Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-115) -180 Under 49.5 (-110)

Tyson vs. Paul

On Friday night, the spotlight shines on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a night of boxing, highlighted by the heavily publicized Tyson vs. Paul showdown.

Date, Time, Watch Matchup Money Line Friday, Nov. 15 Jake Paul -250 8:00 p.m. ET, Netflix Mike Tyson +205

UFC 309

Madison Square Garden in New York City is the host venue for UFC 309. The main event of the pay-per-view event is a heavyweight title clash between two of the sport’s best.

Date, Time, Watch Matchup Money Line Saturday, Nov. 16 Jon Jones -700 10:00 p.m. ET, Pay-per-view Stipe Miocic +455

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics Sportsbook is a relatively new player on the scene, but one that quickly has become regarded as one of the best sports betting sites. There’s no desktop version available; Fanatics is available exclusively via mobile betting app. It’s user-friendly and intuitive, and features all of the top sports and popular bet types.

In addition to the welcome offer, Fanatics has a loyalty program. Users can earn redeemable FanCash, which can be used for apparel and more at affiliated sites.