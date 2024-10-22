Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will take the hardwood Tuesday night to open the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Fanatics Sportsbook is gearing up for the action with a brand new offer for first-time users – dishing out up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo , and how you can claim it before NBA Opening Night tips off.

Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York.

New-user Fanatics Sportsbook promo explained

Since its launch back in 2023, Fanatics Sportsbook has been welcoming its new users with more unique offers. Currently, it is supplying a “Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets” promo.

What makes this offer from Fanatics unique is how the promo is spread out across your first 10 days following sign-up. Your initial real-money wager each day for your first 10 days will be matched up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets if it loses.

Note that new Fanatics Sportsbook customers in the state of New York will have a different welcome offer: “Bet $5, Get $50 in Bonus Bets”.

Terms and conditions

First and foremost, this promotion from Fanatics is for those who never have registered for an account in the past. Only brand new Fanatics bettors are eligible.

Following your successful registration, you will need to make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Then, the promotion will be active. Your very first bet of the day for your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook user will qualify.

For example, say you sign up and place a $25 wager on the Celtics to beat the Knicks on the money line. If your qualifying bet loses, you will receive $25 in a no sweat bet. But if your qualifying bet wins, you will not get any no sweat bets from this offer. If the amount you wager on your first bet of the day is $120 (or any amount above $100) and it loses, you still will receive a no sweat bet of $100.

Again, the initial wager each day throughout your first 10 days will be matched up to $100 in no sweat bets if it loses. All no sweat bets that are received will expire seven days after issuance, and they cannot be withdrawn.

Steps to claiming the Fanatics promo

Take a look at the following step-by-step guide to claiming the Fanatics promo:

Select the “CLAIM BONUS” link Download the Fanatics mobile app Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account Deposit $5 Place your first real-money wager

Each qualifying wager must be $1 or more, while having minimum betting odds of -500 or longer.

Remember that New York bettors can bet $5 or more to receive $50 in bonus bets, rather than the previously detailed bet and get up to $1,000 in no sweat bets offer.

Betting on NBA Opening Night at Fanatics

Fanatics has the Boston Celtics at -6 betting favorites at home on the point spread against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NY Knicks +185 +6 (-110) O 224.5 (-110) BOS Celtics -225 -6 (-110) U 224.5 (-110)

The Celtics won their 18th championship last season, beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. This year, they are the odds-on betting favorites to hoist the trophy once again, at +300 from Fanatics.

The Knicks reached the conference semifinals last postseason before losing to the Indiana Pacers in seven games. New York added Karl-Anthony Towns to a roster already featuring Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

Fanatics has posted the over/under for the Timberwolves-Lakers matchup at 219.5, with -110 odds on both sides.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL MIN Timberwolves -120 -1.5 (-110) O 219.5 (-110) LA Lakers +100 +1.5 (-110) U 219.5 (-110)

The Timberwolves are hoping to solidify themselves as contenders in the Western Conference by adding to their accomplishments from a season ago. After reaching the conference finals, Minnesota acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVencenzo from the Knicks for Towns.

The Lakers now have JJ Redick running the show as head coach, but it still will be the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis that must carry Los Angeles.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics is trying to climb its way into the group of the best online sportsbooks on the market, and despite only launching in 2023, the brand has a lot to offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook currently has 15 betting markets available, and it offers all kinds of bet types, including props and futures for most of the leagues and sports on which you can bet.

Currently, Fanatics Sportsbook only is available through downloading the mobile app, which boasts user ratings of 4.8 and 4.5 out of five stars from the Apple and Google Play Stores, respectively.

Adding to the uniqueness of Fanatics Sportsbook is the FanCash Rewards program, which allows users to accumulate FanCash that can be redeemed for merchandise and bonus bets.