Missouri is taking all the necessary steps for a Dec. 1, 2025 launch for online sports betting, including dictating which sportsbooks will be allowed to operate in the state. There are two types of licenses available for sportsbooks to apply for: untethered and with a partner—and FanDuel and DraftKings just applied for the same type of license.

Missouri has two untethered licenses available, meaning that an operator won't need to partner with a Missouri sports team or casino and pay those partnership fees. FanDuel and DraftKings each applied for an untethered license, as did Circa Sportsbook. Sportsbooks will find out which two operators get the untethered licenses on Aug. 15. Two days before the decision is made on Aug. 15, sportsbooks can speak directly to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

If a sportsbook is not given an untethered license, the partnership licenses are done by teaming up with one of Missouri's six professional sports teams or 13 casinos. One example is bet365 partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals, and other sportsbooks that have gone down this route are BetMGM, Caesars, ESPN BET and Bally Bet.