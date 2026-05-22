FanDuel Arkansas promo code is now live: Bank $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet

The biggest weekend of the year up to this point is underway for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and as the most popular NBA team in Arkansas, this makes now an ideal chance to take advantage of the latest Arkansas FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. The Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Friday and Sunday after splitting their two games in Oklahoma City. Arkansas residents also have plenty of baseball action, such as the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, as Arkansas sports betting options as well. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

After losing Game 1, the Thunder responded with a 122-113 victory on Wednesday to even the series at 1-1. The Thunder remained the NBA betting favorites at FanDuel to win the series and the NBA Finals even after their Game 1 loss, but after Wednesday's win, the Thunder moved to -160 odds to win the Western Conference and -115 odds to win the NBA Finals for NBA futures betting at FanDuel. The Thunder are trying to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

The St. Louis Cardinals carry their red-hot start to the 2026 MLB season into the weekend with a series against the Cincinnati Reds. After being one of the longest longshots for MLB betting to make the playoffs, St. Louis now has +310 odds to make the playoffs, which are better odds than teams such as the Astros, Orioles, and another Arkansas favorite, the Royals. The Royals are in a rough stretch heading into their weekend series against the Mariners, as they haven't had a record over .500 since being 3-2 on April 1. The Royals now have +430 odds to make the playoffs with -670 odds to miss it in the latest MLB odds at FanDuel. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.