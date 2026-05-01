FanDuel Sportsbook launched in Arkansas at the end of March, and the FanDuel promo code allows new Arkansas users to get $300 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. There are plenty of options for Arkansas sports betting this month, including regional teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Oklahoma City wrapped up its first-round series sweep over Phoenix on Monday, so it will have significant rest under its belt heading into the second round. The Thunder await the winner of the Rockets and Lakers, who play Game 6 of their series on Friday night. FanDuel has Oklahoma City priced at -240 to win the Western Conference and -135 to win the NBA Finals.

Baseball bettors in Arkansas have regional teams to choose from as well, including the red-hot Cardinals. They swept a four-game series against Pittsburgh this week, and they open a series with the Dodgers on Friday night. St. Louis is a +145 underdog in that game, and it is +390 to make the playoffs. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.