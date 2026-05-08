FanDuel Sportsbook is active in Arkansas, giving local residents the chance to wager with a national sportsbook featuring top sportsbook promos during one of the busiest times in sports, and with the latest Arkansas FanDuel promo code, new users get $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. Many Arkansas sports bettors are also Oklahoma City Thunder fans, and they can wager on the Thunder throughout the playoffs, as well as popular area baseball teams, such as the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals when Arkansas sports betting. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Thunder took a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers with a 125-107 win on Thursday and head to Los Angeles with their next contest on Saturday. The Thunder are overwhelming -10000 favorites to take this series against the Lakers, and have -270 odds to win the Western Conference and -175 odds to win the NBA Finals in the latest NBA odds at FanDuel. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites for their Saturday matchup in Los Angeles at 8:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 211.5 points.

Before Thunder vs. Lakers, there are plenty of Friday MLB Arkansas sports betting options. The Kansas City Royals meet the Detroit Tigers in a key AL Central series with Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.32 ERA) facing Keider Montero (2-2, 3.48 ERA) on Friday. The Royals have lost back-to-back games after a five-game winning streak, and they are -136 favorites at home against the Tigers in the latest Friday MLB odds at FanDuel. The Tigers are coming off being swept by the Boston Red Sox. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.