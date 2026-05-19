Oklahoma City Thunder fans have waited all season for the chance to return to the NBA Finals, and they continue that journey this week against the San Antonio Spurs. This year, Arkansas residents who support the Thunder can also back their favorite team through a national sportsbook like FanDuel, and the latest Arkansas FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. You can use this on Thunder games, Thunder futures, or Tuesday MLB action, such as the Kansas City Royals or St. Louis Cardinals when Arkansas sports betting. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Thunder were upset in their Western Conference Finals opener, losing 122-115 to the Spurs in double overtime on Monday. It was also their first loss of the entire postseason, but that single defeat doesn't make them underdogs for the series. Despite dropping Game 1, the Thunder are -110 favorites with the Spurs -106 underdogs to make the NBA Finals. The Thunder's odds have dropped to +120 to win the 2026 NBA Finals. Wednesday's Game 2 odds are already live on FanDuel, and the Thunder are 6.5-point favorites with an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Local MLB fans can wager on the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The Cardinals open a home series with the Pirates and the Royals continue their home series against the Red Sox. The Cardinals are starting their Opening Day ace Matthew Liberatore, who has a 4.40 ERA this season. The Cardinals (27-19) have been a pleasant surprise for St. Louis fans this year, and they are coming off winning two of three games against the rival Royals. For MLB betting, the Cardinals and Pirates are both listed at -108 in the latest Tuesday MLB odds at FanDuel. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are -130 favorites against the Royals (+110) with Ranger Suarez starting for Boston. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.