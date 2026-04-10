FanDuel Sportsbook is live in Arkansas, and the FanDuel promo code gives new Arkansas users $300 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet heading into one of the most exciting times in the sports calendar. With MLB underway and NBA and NHL nearing the postseason, along with a huge golf tournament, there are plenty of online sports betting options to capitalize on this sportsbook promo tonight and this weekend for Arkansas sports bettors. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Many Arkansas residents support the Kansas City Royals and/or St. Louis Cardinals with the proximity to Missouri. The Cardinals are set to begin a three-game series with the Red Sox and St. Louis enters Friday on a two-game winning streak. The Cardinals are starting Dustin May, who has had a rough start with a 15.95 ERA in two starts, while the Red Sox are scheduled to send 24-year-old Connelly Early to the mound for his seventh career start. For MLB betting, the Red Sox are -142 favorites while the Cardinals are +120 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at FanDuel. The Royals continue their four-game series with the White Sox, starting Kris Bubic. The Royals went 7-0 at home against the White Sox last season but lost, 2-0, on Thursday. Kansas City is a -180 favorite with the White Sox as +152 underdogs on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to play the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference clash at 9 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 19-1 over their last 20 games as they continue to separate themselves from the rest of the Western Conference both by record and odds. However, the Nuggets have won 10 straight and will be one of their toughest challenges for making the NBA Finals. The Thunder are sitting the majority of their lineup, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on Friday, making the Nuggets 11.5-point favorites for NBA betting this matchup. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.