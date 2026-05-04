Right now with the new FanDuel Arkansas promo code, you can earn $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager as a new user is a winner. Use this Arkansas sports betting sign-up offer to boost your bankroll while wagering on your favorite teams and players, like Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals might be fourth in the AL Central after a somewhat disappointing 16-19 start, but they're only 2.5 games out of first place and have won seven of their last 10 games. The Royals have a chance to make up even more ground this week as they begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians (tied for first) on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Kansas City is the -124 favorite at home in the latest MLB odds from FanDuel while Cleveland is the +106 underdog. The Royals are now priced at +198 to make the postseason and Witt is third on the AL MVP odds board at +1100.

Then the Oklahoma City Thunder will begin their second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at home. Tipoff for Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinals matchup is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center and Oklahoma City is coming off a sweep of the Phoenix Suns while Los Angeles beat the Houston Rockets in six games. The latest NBA odds from FanDuel list the Thunder as 15.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 213.5. Oklahoma City is also the -160 favorite to win the NBA title and Gilgeous-Alexander is -135 to win NBA Finals MVP honors. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.