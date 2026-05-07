With FanDuel Sportsbook launching in Arkansas a little over a month ago, new users in "The Natural State" are being treated to a FanDuel promo code that offers $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Thursday night offers the opportunity to use that sign-up bonus to potentially boost your Arkansas sports betting bankroll while betting on matchups like Thunder vs. Lakers and Cardinals vs. Padres. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are defending NBA champions and they've won each of their first five playoff games by an average of 17.4 points. They'll host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday, with tipoff scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. After a 108-90 win in Game 1, Oklahoma City is favored by 15.5 points in the latest NBA odds from FanDuel while the over/under is 210.5.

With a triple-A affiliate in Memphis and being in a neighboring state, the St. Louis Cardinals have strong support in Arkansas and have been a pleasant surprise to their fans in 2026. The Cardinals are off to an 21-15 start and are second in the NL Central, where all five teams are above .500 to start the season. They'll visit the San Diego Padres (22-14) on Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Matthew Liberatore vs. Michael King. San Diego is the -178 favorite at home while St. Louis is the +150 underdog at FanDuel. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.