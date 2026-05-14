The latest FanDuel Arkansas promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. On Thursday night, you can use that to bet on the Kansas City Royals or any of your other favorite teams/players and potentially boost your Arkansas sports betting bankroll for the rest of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals will wrap up a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night before beginning a three-game series with St Louis Cardinals on Friday. First pitch in Chicago is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Kris Bubic vs. Anthony Kay. The Royals are -138 favorites in the FanDuel MLB odds while the White Sox are +118 underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have an off day as they prepare for their in-state rivalry matchups at home against the Royals over the weekend. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and Dustin May will be on the mound for St. Louis while Kansas City turns to long-time Cardinal Michael Wacha. The Cardinals are off to a surprising 24-17 start on the season and are now priced at +310 to make the playoffs after beginning the season at +1000. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.