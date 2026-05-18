The addition of FanDuel Sportsbook to the roles of legal Arkansas sports betting apps means more wagering options than ever in "The Natural State," and right now you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. On Monday, you can use that to wager on Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs or any of the 14 games in the MLB. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

After moving to neighboring Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago, the Thunder have slowly built up a loyal fanbase in Arkansas and they'll continue their pursuit of a second consecutive NBA championship on Monday when they host the Spurs to kick off the WCF. Oklahoma City swept Phoenix and Los Angeles in the first two rounds while San Antonio beat Portland in five games and Minnesota in six. The latest NBA odds from FanDuel list the Thunder as 6.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 219.5. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.

The St. Louis Cardinals are off on Monday, but they're off to an impressive 27-19 start after taking two out of three against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. They'll begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. ET. After missing the playoffs the last three years and trading away several veterans during the offseason, St. Louis opened as +1000 longshots to make the postseason. However, they're currently listed at +310 to make the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.