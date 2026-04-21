Between the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, and 15 games in the MLB, there's no shortage of chances to use the brand-new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager is a winner on Tuesday. The country's largest online sports betting app launched in Arkansas last month and that means more wagering options than ever before for Arkansas sports bettors. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of baseball's biggest surprises early in the 2026 season, as they're off to a 13-9 start despite missing the playoffs the last three years and trading away Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras this offseason. They'll continue a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET. Dusty May will take the mound for St. Louis while Chris Paddack gets the start for Miami, and the latest MLB odds from FanDuel list the Marlins as -116 favorites while the Cardinals are -102 underdogs.

There are also three games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, but the team with the most local rooting interest this postseason will play on Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET after a dominant 119-84 win to take a 1-0 series lead. The latest NBA odds from FanDuel list the Thunder as 17.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is currently 214.5 points. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.