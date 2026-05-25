FanDuel Arkansas promo code is now live: Receive $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet

The latest Arkansas FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet, and with Arkansas without a professional basketball team of its own, many Natural State residents call the Oklahoma City Thunder their favorites. The Thunder are in the midst of a highly competitive Western Conference Finals, making this an ideal time to take advantage of this Arkansas FanDuel promo. Arkansas sports bettors who aren't basketball fans can also use this on MLB action, such as the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, NHL, or thousands of other Arkansas sports betting options at FanDuel. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Western Conference Finals is guaranteed to go at least six games following the Spurs' 103-82 victory Sunday to even the series 2-2. With the top two teams in the Western Conference all season meeting in the finals, it's no surprise how competitive the round before the NBA Finals has been. Game 5 is Tuesday in Oklahoma City, with Game 6 Thursday and a Game 7, if necessary, set for Saturday. The Thunder, the reigning NBA champions who had the best record in the NBA this season, remain the -115 favorites to win the title in NBA futures betting odds for NBA betting at FanDuel.

It's been a challenging start for the Kansas City Royals, and this week features matchups against two of the biggest teams in the American League, playing the New York Yankees from Monday-Wednesday, followed by the Texas Rangers over the weekend. The Royals hit 10 games below .500 last week before winning their final two games against the Mariners. The AL has been far from a dominant league over the first two months of the season, though, so Kansas City isn't totally out of the playoff race yet. The Royals have +410 odds at FanDuel to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been the opposite of the Royals, proving a positive surprise this season. A St. Louis team that has never been below .500 all season has +245 odds to make the playoffs in the National League. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.