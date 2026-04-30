FanDuel Arkansas launched just in time for the start of the MLB season, the NBA playoffs and the NHL playoffs, and that means you have ample opportunity to use the new FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins on Thursday. Use it to wager on Arkansas sports betting options like the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round or on regional MLB favorites like the Kansas City Royals or Texas Rangers. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have only been in a neighboring state for a couple of decades, but they're growing their fanbase in Arkansas based on the successes they've had. Now they're positioned to compete for a second championship in a row after posting the NBA's best record during the regular season and sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round. They're resting up for their second-round matchups against either the Lakers or Rockets and are priced as the -135 favorites to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the latest NBA futures from FanDuel while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the -120 favorite to win NBA Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals are off to a disappointing 12-18 start, but are finally turning things around offensively and have won four of their last five games. They're +205 to make the MLB postseason and are +106 to get to 80+ wins for a third season in a row in the latest MLB future. Then the Texas Rangers are three seasons removed from a World Series, but are off to an 15-16 start. They're priced at -110 to make the playoffs and are +2200 to win another championship. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.