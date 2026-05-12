FanDuel Sportsbook recently launched live as an in-state online sports betting option for Arkansas sports bettors, and with the newest FanDuel promo code, new users get $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. Arkansas residents have a few days before the Oklahoma City Thunder return to action in the 2026 NBA playoffs, but popular local MLB teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are in action Tuesday. The 2026 PGA Championship also takes place this week for the second golf major of the year, providing ample opportunities for Arkansas sports betting. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed their second-round sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and are now 8-0 in the playoffs entering the Western Conference finals. The Thunder are -175 favorites at FanDuel to win the NBA Finals, with -290 odds to win the Western Conference for NBA futures betting. The Thunder are seeking to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and their implied odds give a 63.6% chance of accomplishing that.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals (19-22) look to inch their way closer to .500, beginning with a series against the Chicago White Sox. Stephen Kolek is making his second start of the season for Kansas City after a quality start (three runs allowed in six innings) against Cleveland on May 5. The Royals went 10-3 against the White Sox last season and are 24-6 against them since the start of the 2024 season. For MLB betting, Kansas City has -120 odds at FanDuel to win on Tuesday. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.