One of the most exciting series for Arkansas baseball fans begins on Friday with the first edition of the Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals, making this an ideal time for Arkansas sports bettors to take advantage of the latest Arkansas FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. The Royals and Cardinals split their six games last year in what's often referred to as the I-70 Showdown and the Show-Me Series as annual popular Arkansas sports betting events. Cardinals vs. Royals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals (25-18) and Kansas City Royals (19-24) begin their Missouri rivalry series in interleague play on Friday in St. Louis. Last year, the visiting team won two of three games in each series for a 3-3 head-to-head split. They've split the I-70 Showdown in two of the last three years, with the Royals taking three of four games in 2024. However, the Cardinals lead the all-time series, 79-55.

For MLB betting, the Cardinals are -110 favorites, while the Royals are -106 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at FanDuel. The Royals are scheduled to start 34-year-old Michael Wacha, who is coming off seven shutout innings against the Tigers on Saturday to drop his ERA to 2.63. The Cardinals are starting 28-year-old Dustin May, who has a 2.54 ERA over his last six starts.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to rest and wait for their Western Conference finals opponent. The reigning NBA champions are the clear favorites to win it all again, with -180 odds to win the NBA Finals and -290 odds to win the Western Conference for NBA betting at FanDuel. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.