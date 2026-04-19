FanDuel Sportsbook is officially live in Arkansas, and the FanDuel promo code allows new Arkansas users to get $300 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. The Oklahoma City Thunder play their first playoff game of the year on Sunday, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are both options for Arkansas sports betting as well. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Oklahoma City is the defending NBA champion and earned the top seed in the Western Conference after finishing with the best record in the league again this season. The Thunder host the Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, with the home team listed as 14.5-point favorites. They are also the -110 favorites to win the NBA Finals.

St. Louis was a 12-1 longshot to make the playoffs earlier this month, but its odds have shortened to +630 following a strong start. Kansas City has gone in the opposite direction, as it was +108 to make the playoffs entering April, but it is now +198. The Royals and Cardinals will both play road games on Sunday. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.