FanDuel Sportsbook launched in Arkansas last month and that means that you can finally take advantage of the FanDuel promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins in "The Natural State." Use it to wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder, St. Louis Cardinals or any of your other favorites teams and players on Monday night to potentially boost your bankroll for Arkansas sports betting. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals are 14-13 on the season and will begin a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and Dustin May (5.84 ERA) will be on the mound for the Cardinals while the Pirates will send out Mason Montgomery (3.97 ERA) for what is likely to be a bullpen game. The latest MLB odds from FanDuel list Pittsburgh as the -130 favorite on the money line at home while St. Louis is the +110 underdog.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also have a growing fanbase in Arkansas and they'll have a chance to sweep the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Oklahoma City won each of the first three games by double-digits and is favored by 11.5 on the road in Game 4 while the over/under is 214.5 points. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET in Phoenix and that's the second of three games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Monday. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.