FanDuel Arkansas launched last weekend, and the latest FanDuel promo code allows new Arkansas users to get $300 in bonus bets after a winning $5 bet. Arkansas sports bettors can wager on nearby teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals this week. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Oklahoma City continues to hold onto the top seed in the Western Conference standings after beating Chicago on Friday, and it will continue its four-game homestand this week. The Thunder have tough matchups against the Knicks, Pistons and Lakers, with those outcomes potentially playing a pivotal role in their postseason seeding. They are the +135 favorites in the 2026 NBA Finals odds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the -320 favorite to win the MVP award again.

The 2026 MLB season began earlier this week, and nearby teams like the Cardinals and Royals will be popular wagering options for Arkansas sports betting. Kansas City is considered a World Series contender at 33-1, while St. Louis is a 350-1 longshot. The Cardinals are +1040 to make the playoffs. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.