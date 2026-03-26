FanDuel Arkansas went live last week and right now, new users can use the latest FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more is a winner. Franchises like the Oklahoma City Thunder, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are among the favorites in "The Natural State" and right now you can wager on any of them for a chance to boost your bankroll significantly. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending NBA champions and they have the best record in the NBA. We've reached the final month of the NBA regular season and the Thunder have nine games remaining. They'll next be in action against the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8 p.m. ET and FanDuel lists Oklahoma City as the +135 favorite to win the championship, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is priced at -900 to win NBA MVP honors.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals begin their season on Friday against the Atlanta Braves at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Royals have lost on MLB Opening Day in each of the last three seasons, but are coming off back-to-back season above .500 for the first time in a decade. Friday's pitching matchup will feature Cole Ragans vs. Chris Sale and the Braves are -144 favorites in the MLB odds while the Royals are +122 underdogs. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.