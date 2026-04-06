Arkansas sports betting received a huge boost last month when FanDuel Arkansas finally launched, and right now you can use the new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. The MLB and NBA are both running daily at the moment, so you can boost your bankroll to wager on regional teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

There are only a handful of regular-season matchups remaining for most NBA teams and the Thunder and Grizzlies both have clear objectives in mind. Oklahoma City is on the verge of clinching the top seed in the West and home-court advantage throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs while Memphis is tanking to improve their position in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Thunder are the +115 favorites to repeat as NBA champions on FanDuel while Memphis will be in action on Monday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers (-14.5, 236.5).

Baseball season is also underway and teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros all have sizable fanbases in Arkansas. Of that group, the Astros and Rangers (+2500) both have the shortest World Series odds at FanDuel while the Royals are priced at +3000 and the Cardinals are +30000 longshots despite a 5-4 start. All four of those franchises will be in action on Monday night. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.