FanDuel Arkansas launched this week, just in time for the start of the 2026 MLB season, and the newest FanDuel promo code gives Arkansas users $300 in bonus bets with a $5 winning bet. Although Arkansas doesn't have its own MLB team, many Arkansas residents support nearby teams such as the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals open their season tonight against the Braves at 7:15 p.m. ET, making this the perfect Arkansas sports betting opportunity. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals begin their 2026 MLB season tonight against the Atlanta Braves, and they send their ace to the mound for a 7:15 p.m. ET start. Cole Ragans will start for Kansas City against Atlanta's Chris Sale, and the Braves are -142 favorites in the latest Friday MLB odds at FanDuel, while the Royals are +120 underdogs. The Royals are coming off back-to-back winning seasons, but they missed the playoffs last year, and the latest MLB odds indicate that's a fate they are most likely to suffer this year. The Royals have +118 odds to make the playoffs with -152 odds to miss the postseason.

Arkansas doesn't have its own NBA team, either, but with the Oklahoma City Thunder's relative proximity and their recent dominance, the Thunder are a popular team to rally behind in Arkansas. The Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 57-16, and they'll host the Chicago Bulls (39-43) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET after a 119-109 loss to the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday. The Thunder are the favorites to repeat as champions, with +135 odds to win the NBA Finals at FanDuel, and they are 19.5-point favorites to defeat the Bulls on Friday. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.