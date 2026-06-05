FanDuel Arkansas promo code is now live: Snag $350 in bonus bets for June

Championship action is underway in multiple sports, plus with daily baseball betting, there is no shortage of options for Arkansas residents to take advantage of the latest Arkansas FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days. Natural State residents can use this on popular local MLB teams, such as the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, or to add intrigue to the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup over the next week to maximize this bonus. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Arkansas. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Arkansas. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Arkansas: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. With live betting options on more than 20 sports, FanDuel sits ahead of the competition Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include jackpot promotions worth at least $1 million, choose your reward for NBA games and various sweepstakes. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 every day for seven days:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Oklahoma City Thunder fans may not want to tune into the NBA Finals after the heartbreak of losing to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games, but FanDuel offers plenty of betting options for those who do. Whether you want to cheer for the Spurs to prove you lost to the best, or hope Spurs fans suffer the same feeling as Thunder supporters, FanDuel has plenty of daily and series NBA sports betting options. After the Knicks won Game 1 on Wednesday, they went from underdogs to favorites in series odds, now priced at -132 at FanDuel to win the NBA Finals. The Spurs are priced at +112.

Arkansas residents looking to support the local teams this weekend can wager on the Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds. The season is slipping away from the Royals, who had two separate six-game losing streaks in May. Those still confident or wanting to show support for the Royals can get huge odds with futures betting, as the Royals are +790 to make the playoffs, +6000 to win the AL and +10000 to win the World Series at FanDuel. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been a positive surprise, but they are still +320 to make the playoffs at FanDuel. Claim the brand new FanDuel Arkansas promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 every day for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council (APGC) serves as the Arkansas advocate for programs and services to help people affected by problem gambling. The non-profit foundation was founded in 2021, and Arkansas offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-MY-RESET. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout.