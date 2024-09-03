Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Football season is the most popular time of the year when it comes to sports betting. As a result, FanDuel Sportsbook has released a welcome offer for potential new customers. In this article, we’ll go through the promo’s specifics, including how it works, how to claim it and what you can use it on. The new season offers a fresh start for bettors, and you can take advantage of this welcome offer to help kick the season off.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering all new users $200 in bonus bets after they place at least a $5 bet as their first wager. The bet-and-get promotion is a way for new customers to bolster their bankroll with a minimal up-front investment.

If they chose to do so, users can place a $5 bet on the Chiefs-Ravens season opener on Thursday. Once that bet is graded, users will receive $200 in bonus bets to use for the rest of the weekend. They can use those bonus bets to wager on the NFL Week 1 slate, or they can choose to bet on college football, baseball, tennis or anything else that interests them.

In addition to the bonus bets, users will also receive a promo code to claim three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket allows users to watch all out-of-market games on Sundays that aren’t available on local television.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions for the promo

If you are at least 21 years old, located in a state where FanDuel operates and have never previously created a FanDuel account, you are eligible to claim this promotion. In order to qualify for the offer, users must make an original deposit of $10 and then risk at least $5 on their first bet. The bet can be made on any market. After the first bet is graded, FanDuel will award $200 in bonus bets which can be split among multiple bets. The bonus bets must be bet once before they are eligible for withdrawal. Bonus bets expire in seven days.

Explaining NFL Sunday Ticket

The FanDuel welcome offer is a two-part promotion. While the first part of the promotion is a standard bet-and-get offer, the second part of the promotion is what sets the offer apart from a lot of competitors.

Users who place a $5 wager on their first bet will receive access to three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket in addition to $200 in bonus bets. Sunday Ticket is the only method where NFL fans can watch live out-of-market games on a Sunday. If you’re looking to catch more than just big plays and scores, this is the only way to do so live.

If you are located in New York and you want to watch the Buccaneers-Commanders game this weekend, you wouldn’t be able to do so through your local television provider. With NFL Sunday Ticket, you’ll be able to watch that game and every other game taking place on Sunday afternoon that isn’t being broadcast in your area.

How to claim the FanDuel offer

Claiming this FanDuel promotion is simple. Simply follow these steps to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus” on one of the banners on this page to get redirected to the FanDuel sign-up page. Enter all necessary personal information in order to confirm your identity. Create an account with your email address and a secure password. Download the FanDuel app from your preferred app store. Deposit at least $10 using any of the available funding methods. Place your first bet on any market, making sure to risk at least $5.

Once you complete these steps, FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. Additionally, they will send an email to the account you provided at registration with details on how to claim three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

What can you bet on?

The NFL season is finally upon us. After nearly seven months of offseason, camp and preseason, the action begins for real on Thursday night with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to last year’s MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Bet Type Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Spread -3.0 (-102) +3.0 (-120) Moneyline -152 +128 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

The festivities continue with a rare Friday night game in Brazil between two NFC playoff teams from last season.

Bet Type Philadelphia Eagles Green Bay Packers Spread -3.0 (-102) +3.0 (-120) Moneyline -152 +128 Total Over 48.5 (-118) Under 48.5 (-104)

Most teams get their season underway on Sunday, with 13 games on the slate. The most intriguing matchup might be the Cleveland Browns hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Bet Type Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Moneyline -138 +118 Total Over 42.5 (-105) Under 42.5 (-115)

The week wraps up on Monday night with the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers hosting Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Bet Type San Francisco 49ers New York Jets Spread -3.5 (-120) +3.5 (-102) Moneyline -198 +166 Total Over 43.5 (-105) Under 43.5 (-115)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

With the NFL season about to kick off, FanDuel is set to show why they are considered one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

NFL betting is very popular due to the amount of different props and markets available for games. No sportsbook offers a wider variety of unique offerings than FanDuel. Whether it’s a touchdown scorer bet, or the leading receiver in the game, there’s a market for almost anything you can think of. The same applies to other sports as well.

While the welcome offer mentioned in this article is a generous offering, FanDuel also makes sure to take care of its existing users. Users can log into their account and find some kind of promotion on a daily basis, whether it’s a profit boost or a boosted parlay.

The FanDuel app is extremely clean and sleek, making it visually appealing. It also functions extremely well, making for a good user experience when navigating different markets and keeping up to date with the live betting offerings.

Funding one’s account is simple thanks to the multiple banking options available such as PayPal, online banking or debit card. Withdrawing money is also a painless process, with the funds usually in your account within a few days.

FanDuel has high marks across the board, which makes it a unique sportsbook for football season and other sports as well.