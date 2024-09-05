FanDuel: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets & trial of NFL Sunday Ticket

New users can redeem this special welcome offer at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the Ravens-Chiefs opener.

The NFL returns on Thursday, with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch (8:20 p.m. ET) of last season’s AFC title game.

FanDuel Sportsbook is welcoming new customers with a generous offer just in time for kickoff. Users can get $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, simply by signing up and placing an initial $5 wager.

What else is there to know about this unique promo? Let’s walk through the details.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

New customers at FanDuel Sportsbook can redeem $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Signing up is simple, and bettors will receive their prize in relatively short order. All that’s required to unlock this promo is a bet of $5 or more. It makes no difference whether the qualifying wager wins or loses.

Upon satisfying the requirements, bonus bets should arrive within 72 hours. These bets are like most other sportsbooks’ bonuses. If you win the bonus bet, you’ll keep the profit but not the value of the bet as well.

These bets don’t need to be redeemed immediately, but it’s best not to wait too long. They’ll expire within seven days if gone unused.

Bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or 21 or older and in one of these qualifying states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

Want to follow your favorite team? There’s no other way to watch out-of-market NFL games besides an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. To take advantage of the other part of this offer from FanDuel, customers must add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account. A valid source of payment is also required.

The subscription will automatically renew after three months. Should customers wish not to be charged, they’ll need to cancel before the end of the trial period.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

If you’re not familiar with FanDuel, don’t worry. It’s relatively easy to sign up. Here’s all that is required for new users to cash in.

Click “Join Now”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, verifying both your identity and location

Deposit at least $5

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sport

Receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the qualifying bet wins or loses

Get promotion link for three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, accessible via YouTube or YouTube TV

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and must be redeemed within seven days. Winning bonus bets do not include the original stake. If unused, they’ll expire after seven days.

What can you bet on?

No NFL team has ever won three straight Super Bowls. In fact, nobody’s come especially close. Can the Chiefs rewrite history? Their pursuit of a three-peat begins Thursday in primetime.

Oddsmakers are bullish on the Chiefs, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing them as +550 favorites to win it all once more.

Additionally, the Chiefs, led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have been installed as 3-point favorites and -152 on the money line to beat the Ravens. New users can bet on the opener to redeem their welcome offer of $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. All that’s required is a $5 qualifying wager.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ravens +128 +3 (-120) O 46.5 (-110) Chiefs -152 -3 (-102) U 46.5 (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

Of all the available sportsbooks, FanDuel is unquestionably near the top of the heap.

FanDuel excels in several areas, with a broad range of sport betting markets, generous odds and user-friendly design among its greatest assets. Bettors can wager on everything from the NFL and NBA to niche sports such as boxing.

In addition to its welcome promotion, FanDuel also has several perks for existing users such as profit boosts same-game parlay insurance. For example, customers can access a special promo for the Ravens-Chiefs game on any wager of -200 odds or longer. There is a maximum refund of $10.

Customers in select markets can also access casino games such as poker, roulette, blackjack and slots.

Adding and withdrawing funds is both safe and effective, and FanDuel offers top-of-the-line customer service help. Reps are available via chat.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL, FanDuel is undoubtedly one of the top ways to go. New users can start by redeeming the sportsbook’s special welcome offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.