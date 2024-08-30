FanDuel: Bet $5 on Clemson/Georgia, get $200 + 3 weeks NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel is offering new users the opportunity to earn $200 in bonus bets plus three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket, with their first $5 wager

It’s football season, which means sportsbooks are putting their best foot forward in an attempt to gain your business. FanDuel is offering new users a special promotion that has been beefed up for the start of the campaign. This article will tell you the exact steps you need to take to earn $200 in bonus bets as well as three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket. This promo won’t last too long though, so if you want to take advantage, now is the time.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

FanDuel is offering all new users who sign up the opportunity to earn $200 in bonus bets. Quite simply place a $5 wager on any market of your choosing, and when your bet is settled, FanDuel will give you $200 worth of bonus bets. You can then use these bonus bets on any market of your choosing, including Week 1 of the college football season. Winnings from those bets are yours to keep. In addition to the bonus bets, new users can also claim three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

In order to be eligible for the FanDuel promotion, users must not have created a FanDuel account in the past. All new users must be at least 21 years old and be in a state where FanDuel operates. In order to claim the promotion, users must deposit a minimum of $10 with their first deposit. Original bets can be placed on any market. Bonus bets are issued after the first wager is graded. Bonus bets can also be used on any market, but they expire within seven days. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn until wagered. Any bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of a winning wager.

Explanation of NFL Sunday Ticket

In addition to $200 worth of bonus bets, new users at FanDuel can also claim a free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. After placing a qualifying bet, FanDuel will email all new users a promo code that can be redeemed for three weeks of full, free access to the streaming service.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a football lover’s dream. It’s the only way for a football fan to watch entire out-of-market games from start to finish. You can watch every snap from the first quarter through the fourth quarter (or overtime). Normally, football fans are only limited to whatever games are being broadcast on CBS and/or FOX in their market. NFL Sunday Ticket gives users access to the entire catalog.

No other streaming service or program provides this level of access. They might offer access to primetime games or condensed versions of games, but if you want the full experience that isn’t available on TV in your market, NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to go.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

To join FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your welcome bonus, follow these simple steps:

Visit FanDuel: Click on any link or banner on this page to access the FanDuel sign-up page.

Click on any link or banner on this page to access the FanDuel sign-up page. Create an account: Enter the requested information, including your name, birthdate and address. Choose a unique email and password.

Enter the requested information, including your name, birthdate and address. Choose a unique email and password. Download the app: Download the FanDuel app for convenient betting on the go.

Download the FanDuel app for convenient betting on the go. Make a deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred method (e.g., online banking, PayPal).

Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred method (e.g., online banking, PayPal). Place your first bet: Browse the available markets and wager at least $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Upon placing your qualifying bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. Additionally, within 72 hours, you’ll get a promo code for three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

What can you bet on?

There’s no shortage of markets available to bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can place a bet on any market of your choosing for both your original bet and the subsequent bonus bets. Baseball season is in full-swing, as is the US Open tennis tournament.

With that being said, the college football season got underway last weekend with four Week 0 games. The first full slate of the season is taking place this weekend, and the biggest game might just be Georgia-Clemson.

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Their season ended abruptly last year, losing in the SEC Championship game and being left out of the College Football Playoff. They won the National Championship the two years before that and are motivated to prove they are the cream of the crop in the college football world.

Clemson used to be in the spot occupied by Georgia now, but the program has lost at least three games in three consecutive seasons. With the expanded playoffs, they are certainly a contender to win the ACC and earn a berth in the postseason.

Georgia is a sizable favorite in this one, but the Clemson program has that pedigree that makes this game an intriguing one.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel stands out as a top sportsbook in the U.S., renowned for its extensive betting markets and innovative features. With a vast selection of props and lines across various sports, FanDuel caters to diverse betting preferences.

Beyond the generous welcome offer, FanDuel consistently rewards loyal users with ongoing promotions. Enjoy regular bonus bets and profit boosts in your account, ensuring there’s always something exciting to look forward to.

The FanDuel app offers a seamless and intuitive experience, designed for quick and effortless betting. Navigate effortlessly through sports and markets, and take advantage of the convenient parlay builder to create custom bets. The app makes live betting an enjoyable experience with their quick updates and dynamic lines.

FanDuel provides a wide range of banking options, making deposits and withdrawals simple and secure. Choose from popular methods like bank cards, online banking, PayPal, Venmo and more. Funds are typically available within a few days after withdrawal. FanDuel’s technology makes it a safe and secure experience