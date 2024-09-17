FanDuel CFB Week 4 promo: $200 in bonus bets, NFL Sunday Ticket

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The college football season is in full swing, and Week 4 offers some must-see matchups. There are three games between teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, including the Big Ten opener between No. 11 USC and No. 18 Michigan. Of course, that’s only part of what promises to be an intriguing slate as conference play ramps up.

With that in mind, now’s a good time for bettors to take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s latest welcome offer. New users can redeem $200 in bonus bets and a three-week complimentary trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. All that’s required is a $5 bet following registration.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get in on the action.

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel has one of the most generous offers available for new customers, providing $200 in bonus bets and a complimentary trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. The only requirement after signing up for a new account and placing a deposit is a qualifying bet of $5. Win or lose, you’ll be on your way to collecting this two-part offer from FanDuel.

Bonus bets should arrive within 72 hours and must be used within seven days of issuance or they will be voided. Any winnings that result from successful bonus bets are yours to keep, however the initial stake is not included in the return.

To redeem the second part of this offer, you’ll need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid form of payment. Codes must be redeemed by Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations during the promotional period: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

The NFL season is well underway, and fans are already starting to see which teams and players will separate themselves from the pack and make headlines. For fans hoping to follow their favorite team, there is no better way to keep up than getting a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. NFL Sunday Ticket offers access to every out-of-market game, and it can be yours for three weeks simply by signing up with FanDuel.

Again, new customers must provide a valid form of payment and add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account before the promotional period ends. Once the trial period is over, NFL Sunday Ticket will automatically renew on an annual basis at the then-current price. However, users may opt out at any time.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

Click “Join Now”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit $5

Place your first cash wager of $5. All sports are eligible.

Follow these steps and you’ll be issued $200 in bonus bets and a redemption link for a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Make sure to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid form of payment. There’s a limit of one subscription code per person.

Subscriptions may be canceled at any time. However, you must do so before the trial period is over to avoid charges.

What can you bet on?

The Week 4 college football slate is packed with entertaining games, but the early slate is highlighted by No. 21 Clemson hosting NC State at noon ET.

Both teams already have one loss, but it’s the Tigers who are favored by more three scores in this ACC clash. Clemson (1-1) is coming off a bye after walloping Appalachian State 66-20. Meanwhile, NC State (2-1) got back above .500 with a 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech, but lost quarterback Grayson McCall to an injury. Freshman CJ Bailey stepped up in McCall’s absence to lead three second-half scoring drives.

As the Wolfpack prepare for one of their biggest tests of the season, Bailey is slated to start once again.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NC State +800 +19.5 (-105) O 47.5 (-115) Clemson -1400 -19.5 (-115) U 47.5 (-105)

Saturday in primetime (7:30 p.m. ET), No. 15 Oklahoma kicks off its SEC slate against No. 6 Tennessee. Both teams are 3-0, though the Volunteers roll into Memorial Stadium as 6.5-point favorites. The Volunteers hammered Kent State 71-0 last week and have outscored their first three opponents 191-13. Can Oklahoma slow them down? The Sooners beat Tulane 34-19 in their final tune-up before SEC play, stymying a late rally.

To this point, the Sooners haven’t been treated like legitimate national championship contenders. However, they can change the conversation with a win.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Tennessee -260 -6.5 (-122) O 57.5 (-110) Oklahoma +210 +6.5 (+100) U 57.5 (-110)

