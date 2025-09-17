The deadline for top sportsbooks to apply for Missouri sports betting licenses ahead of legalized online betting going live in the state on Dec. 1, 2025, passed on Friday, Sept. 12—though the Missouri Gaming Commission did note applications postmarked by Sept. 12 would be accepted if they arrived late. At the moment, 10 sportsbooks are expected to be ready to go when sports betting goes live. They are:

DraftKings (untethered license)

Circa (untethered license)

FanDuel (partnered with St. Louis City SC)

BetMGM (partnered with Century Casinos)

bet365 (partnered with St. Louis Cardinals)

ESPN BET (Hollywood Casino and River City Casino)

Fanatics (partnered with Boyd Gaming)

Caesars (Harrah's Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis casinos)

Underdog (partner TBD)

Kambi (partner TBD)

Per Missouri betting guidelines, sportsbooks must partner with either a casino or professional sports team if they do not have the untethered licenses. With the Cardinals and St. Louis City SC taken, this leaves the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Current and Sporting KC as sports franchise options for operators to partner with. With most of the operators going the casino route, it looks like a few teams could be on the outside looking in when it comes to having a sports betting partnership.