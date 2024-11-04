FanDuel’s new sign-up bonus includes $150 in bonus bets if a new user’s first $5 bet wins, plus a free trial of NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sportsbook has a fresh new promo for the start of the NBA season that includes three months of its NBA League Pass streaming package.

The new FanDuel promo also offers new users the chance to get $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5. The NBA League Pass subscription is a part of the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer whether the first bet wins or loses.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting on tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is an opportunity for prospective users to claim this FanDuel promo. This article will provide all the key details on FanDuel’s new promo, including how it works and how to claim it.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The new FanDuel Sportsbook promotion differs slightly from traditional “bet-and-get” sportsbook promos. Typically, fans are awarded bonus bets in this type of promo regardless of whether they win or lose their first bet. But with this FanDuel promo, new users will only get the $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.

There are no minimum odds requirements for the first bet. The only requirement is that new users deposit and bet at least $5 on their first bet. If that bet wins, then $150 in bonus bets will be deposited in the new user’s account within 72 hours. The bonus bets expire seven days (or exactly 168 hours) from the time they are delivered. For this promo, the bonus bets can be used on multiple bets and do not need to be used as one lump sum.

As with all bonus bets across the online sports betting industry, users only receive the winnings of a successful bonus bet, but not the value of the original bet. So if a user wins a $20 bonus bet at +100 odds, he or she will receive the $20 profit as a payout, but not the full $40 (including the original stake) like they would if it were a cash bet.

This FanDuel promo also offers users a three-month trial subscription of NBA League Pass, regardless of whether the first bet wins. New users will receive an e-mail with the promo code to claim this benefit within 72 hours after their first bet settles. The promo code will remain active until January 31, 2025.

Terms & conditions for the FanDuel promo

There are a few important terms and conditions to know about this new FanDuel promo.

This promotion is a welcome offer for new users, so only users who have never used their social security number to create a FanDuel account in the past will be eligible to claim this promotion. New users also must be at least 21 years old (18+ in D.C.) and located in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate, which includes: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding certain parishes), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

For the NBA League Pass trial, users must create a new NBA League Pass subscription using the promo code they receive via e-mail. This means providing payment information and agreeing to pay for the subscription after the promo period ends unless it is canceled before that.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is the NBA’s streaming service that broadcasts live, out-of-market NBA games during the regular season. It includes all the games that are not already available through local and national broadcasts, which will be blacked out on NBA League Pass. Some other features of the service include condensed game recaps, access to NBA TV, home and away broadcast feeds, and viewing multiple camera angles.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

It should only take five to 10 minutes to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim this promo. Just follow these simple steps:

Click the blue “Claim Bonus” button anywhere on this page to be directed to FanDuel’s new account registration page. Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing the necessary personal information and verifying your age and location. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel’s several available payment methods. Place a bet of $5 or more on any betting market with any betting odds.

New users can complete those steps and the bonus bets and NBA League Pass promo code will be delivered within 72 hours.

What can one bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook?

FanDuel offers a great variety of sports betting markets, including bets on the most common sports like the NFL, NBA, and college football, and on some less common ones like handball and snooker. As far as betting types, FanDuel always has traditional bets like the point spread or over/under, and it also has a vast and continuously expanding selection of prop bets.

Bettors looking to claim this FanDuel promo can do so by betting on the Monday Night Football game this week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team, and their 7-0 start is the best in the Patrick Mahomes era. They are big favorites to continue their hot start against the Bucs, who are missing several key players due to injury.

Money line Point spread Total (over/under) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +340 +9.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-114) Kansas City Chiefs -430 -9.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-106)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is one of the biggest names and most respected brands in sports betting. After starting out as a leader in daily fantasy sports, it is now one of the giants in the industry, boasting the most users and one of the best betting apps.

In addition to the new customer bonus discussed in this article, FanDuel also offers several promotions every day for its existing users. These promos can include odds boosts, profit boosts, and no sweat bets.