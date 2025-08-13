The second week of the 2025 NFL preseason continues with an 11-game slate on Saturday, and there are NFL props and NFL odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users who take advantage of the updated FanDuel promo code will receive $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet, and you can use that code to build NFL parlay picks for Saturday's preseason games. There are five games beginning at 7 p.m. ET or later, providing plenty of NFL betting options such as the Steelers vs. Buccaneers. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay both looked excellent offensively in their respective preseason Week 1 victories, but SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is fading the public and going Under 39.5 points with his NFL preseason bets. You can parlay that pick with his other two NFL picks on Saturday at FanDuel, which offers daily odds boosts along with their new sign-up promo.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, hit three of four win totals best bets last season, two of four division winner best bets, and had the Eagles to win the NFC at +600 odds. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions likely won big.

Best Saturday NFL preseason parlay at FanDuel:

Ravens -1.5 at Cowboys

Under 39.5 points in Buccaneers vs. Steelers



Jets +3.5 vs. Giants

Combining Cohen's three picks into an NFL parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +638 (risk $100 to win $638). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Ravens -1.5 (-110) at Cowboys

"John Harbaugh has an incredible 39-22-1 preseason record against the spread so how can we fade him here? Not to mention, the Cowboys surrendered 31 points to a Stetson Bennett-led Rams team and couldn't even muster 300 total yards themselves," Cohen said. "Fade Harbaugh and Baltimore at your own risk in August because I won't be doing that!" Bet at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Under 39.5 points (-102) in Steelers vs. Buccaneers

"Preseason overs are 14-2-1 thus far which is why some of these totals might look more inflated this week, plus we're more likely to see starting units play some this weekend," Cohen said. "Even so, I wouldn't expect to see much of Baker Mayfield nor Aaron Rodgers and I think the game plays out in the teens as compared to the 20s. Let's fade the public and roll with the under." You can find this line at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets:

Jets +3.5 (-105) at Giants

"Despite his team's high scoring victory in Buffalo last week, Brian Daboll is still only 2-8 ATS in the preseason in his career," Cohen said. "Against their AFC rivals, I think 3.5-points is too many considering the Jets also put up a 30-spot on Green Bay last week. If you chose to sprinkle the Jets at +160 on the money line, I wouldn't object to it either." This bet is being offered by FanDuel, where you can get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Want more NFL picks for Saturday, August 16?

You've seen Eric Cohen's best NFL parlay for Saturday. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into the NFL all season long.