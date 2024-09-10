Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL season is underway, and FanDuel is still offering its promotion for new users to get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with $200 in bonus bets. This article explains how this FanDuel promo works and how new users can claim it.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

If you want to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, the current promotion makes it a great time to sign up because of the additional perk that FanDuel is offering, which is three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Usually, most sportsbooks like FanDuel only offer bonus bets as the reward in their sign-up bonuses. But occasionally they add an additional benefit, and when those extra perks are available, new users can get the most value out of these sportsbook promotions.

The promotion that FanDuel Sportsbook is offering right now is a “bet & get” promotion, one of the most common promotions in the industry. You just “bet” at least $5 of your own money on any market, and you will “get” $200 in bonus bets credited to your account. You will have one week (168 hours) to use the bonus bets, which starts from the time the bonus bets hit your account.

For example, say you place your initial $5 bet on one of the 1 p.m. ET games on Sunday, September 15, such as Saints at Cowboys or 49ers at Vikings. Soon after those games are over and your bet settles, you will receive your $200 in bonus bets. FanDuel says that you will receive your bonus bets within 72 hours, but in practice, they are usually delivered much faster than that. Then you can choose to use your bonus bets to bet on Bears at Texans on Sunday Night Football or Falcons at Eagles on Monday Night Football. You can also use them to bet on any other sport such as college football or Major League Baseball.

FanDuel promotion terms and conditions

In addition to the promotion details discussed above (such as the $5 minimum bet), there are a few other important terms and conditions to know about for this FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.

This promotion is only available to brand-new FanDuel customers, so if you have ever signed up for FanDuel Sportsbook in the past (even in a different state), you will not be eligible. You also must be at least 21 years old (or 18+ in some states) and be located in a state where FanDuel is legal. Those states include AZ, CO, CT, DC (18+), IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY.

The bonus bets you receive from this promotion cannot be withdrawn as cash and they cannot be transferred to any other accounts. Also, if you win a bet placed with bonus bets, you will receive withdrawable cash winnings from that bet, but you will not receive the original stake. For example, if you win a $25 bonus bet with +100 odds, you will receive $25 in cash in your account. If you had placed that same wager with real money, your payout would be $50 – the original $25 stake, plus the $25 winnings.

NFL Sunday Ticket overview and promo details

After your $5 qualifying wager settles, you will receive an e-mail with a promo code to claim your three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. If you would prefer to wait a week before activating your Sunday Ticket trial period, just make sure to use the promo code before it expires on September 22.

It’s also important to know that claiming this promotion requires adding an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription to your YouTube or YouTubeTV accounts, including providing payment information. You must cancel the subscription before the three-week promo period ends or you will be charged for an automatic renewal.

NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch live, out-of-market NFL games on Sundays. It includes any games played at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. EST that are not broadcast locally in your market. It also includes the highly popular NFL RedZone channel, which shows you commercial-free action from every Sunday afternoon NFL game, including every touchdown. NFL Sunday Ticket also includes a multiview feature that allows you to watch up to four games simultaneously. In 2024, the multiview feature was updated to allow you to customize which four games to include in your multiview.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

To claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promotion, just follow the steps outlined below to sign up for FanDuel and activate the promotion.

“Claim Bonus” on one of the banners on this page to be taken to FanDuel’s registration page. Fill out the registration form with your personal information, including your full name, address, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail address, and the last four digits of your social security number. You may be asked to verify your mobile number and/or e-mail address. Create your login credentials, and make sure to use a secure password because this account will contain financial information. When prompted, enable location services so that FanDuel can verify that you are in a state where it operates. Verify your age and identity by providing scans of your government-issued identification. Review and agree to the FanDuel Sportsbook terms and conditions. Link a payment method and deposit at least $5 in your account. Place a bet of $5 or more on any betting market.

Once you complete those steps and your first bet settles, you will receive your bonus bets in your FanDuel Sportsbook account and you will receive via e-mail the promo code for the NFL Sunday Ticket trial. You will find the bonus bets in the bet slip window of your FanDuel account, which is also where you must manually select them when using them to place a bet. Also, remember that to claim the NFL Sunday Ticket offer, you will need to create an active subscription at either YouTube or YouTubeTV and then cancel it before the end of the three-week promo period if you do not want to be charged for an automatic renewal.

What can you bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook?

FanDuel is one of the top online sportsbooks in the country partly because it offers such a wide variety of betting markets. For every game on the Week 2 schedule of NFL games, bettors can place the standard point spread, moneyline, and total (or Over/Under) bets. FanDuel also has a variety of game props, team props, player props and specialty betting markets from which to choose. Bettors can also combine multiple bets from these various categories into the popular same game parlay.

For example, one of the most anticipated games on the NFL Week 2 slate is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions. This game is a rematch of an NFC Divisional Playoff matchup from last season, which the Lions won 31-23. Both the Bucs and the Lions had impressive wins in Week 1 over the Commanders and Rams, respectively, setting up an intriguing Week 2 matchup. Here is an example of some bets you can make on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, along with the current odds at the time of publishing.

Betting Market Betting Odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers moneyline +235 Detroit Lions moneyline -290 Tampa Bay Buccaneers point spread +6.5 (-115) Detroit Lions point spread -6.5 (-105) Total (Over) Over 50.5 (-110) Total (Under) Under 50.5 (-110) Weekly Special: Mike Evans to Score the First & the Last TD of the Game (vs the Lions) +6000

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is consistently among the highest-rated sportsbooks in the U.S., if not at the very top It has the most users, the best mobile app, and offers the best overall customer experience in the industry. You will never have a hard time finding something on which you may want to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel not only offers betting odds on standard markets such as moneylines, point spreads, and point totals, but also offers a seemingly endless array of prop bets and niche betting markets.