New FanDuel Sportsbook users can now access a limited-time two-part welcome offer in time for the NFL season.

FanDuel is offering a new, two-part promo and you can learn how to claim it here.

With this FanDuel promo, you can get $200 in bonus bets in addition to three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket from FanDuel Sportsbook. There are some key terms and conditions surrounding this promotion, which we will lay out clearly for you so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This FanDuel promo is available to brand new sportsbook customers only. Those who have registered for a FanDuel account in the past will be ineligible for this offer.

FanDuel generally welcomes its new customers with a “Bet & Get” offer, and that’s precisely the category this promo falls under. Simply place a bet and get the rewards.

Terms and conditions

To qualify for this offer, just complete the signup process, deposit $5 or more into your account, and place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any market. Notably, there are no odds restrictions attached to your qualifying wager.

Your $200 in bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account following the placement of your qualifying wager. These bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum – just make sure to use them within seven days or they will expire. All bonus bets from FanDuel are non-withdrawable, but any associated winnings are immediately able to be withdrawn.

Your three weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket will come in the form of an exclusive promo link that will be emailed to you. Now, there are some important aspects surrounding this part of the offer, which we will detail below:

Three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV explained

Firstly, you must claim your NFL Sunday Ticket three-week access promo code by September 22, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To successfully activate your three-week access, you will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, which includes entering a valid payment method, and your promotion code.

Once your three-week trial ends, your subscription will automatically renew on an annual basis and your payment method will be automatically charged the full amount of the NFL Sunday Ticket ($479/yr), but you may cancel at any time.

Next, let’s take a look at what you will receive with an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription:

Sunday out-of-market NFL games that do not broadcast on your local channels

That may not sound like much, but NFL Sunday Ticket is the most straightforward way to watch all 544 regular NFL games.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Follow this step-by-step guide to claim this new-user FanDuel promo:

Click “CLAIM BONUS” Select “Join Now” Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account Deposit $5+ Bet $5+

To use your $200 in bonus bets, simply add the amount that you wish to use to your created betslip. Again, they do not need to be used in one lump sum.

What can you bet on?

You can place your $5+ qualifying wager and use your $200 in bonus bets to wager on Week 3 of the NFL Preseason, which kicks off on August 22, 2024.

One of the most intriguing matchups is going down in Philadelphia with the Eagles taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL MIN Vikings +100 +1.5 (-120) O 33.5 (-105) PHI Eagles -120 -1.5 (+100) U 33.5 (-115)

The Eagles have rested their starters on offense, and it’s unclear if they’ll see the field against Minnesota. Regardless, the storyline comes in the backup quarterback situation with Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett. McKee has outplayed the former first round pick this offseason.

Another interesting Week 3 game will take place in New York between the Giants and Jets.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NY Giants -125 -1.5 (-110) O 31.5 (-110) NY Jets +105 +1.5 (-110) U 31.5 (-110)

Giants QB Daniel Jones is entering a make-or-break season, and he hasn’t amazed thus far in the preseason. If he plays in Week 3, Giants fans will be watching closely. The Jets, meanwhile, are filled with storylines. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to take a snap this preseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

No other online sportsbook is more popular than FanDuel. The brand has a longstanding reputation within the industry, and it’s easy to see why, FanDuel has a ton to offer.

The FanDuel app is the highest-rated in the business. No other sportsbook app performs better. From layout and betting markets, to app speed and performance, FanDuel impresses in every area.

Returning FanDuel Sportsbook customers will be able to opt-in to some great promos in addition to the previously-detailed welcome offer. The promos at FanDuel normally come in the form of profit boosts or bet/parlay insurance.

Furthermore, if you’re searching for an online sportsbook with flexible banking options and effective customer support, then FanDuel might be the go-to destination.